In Warzone, blood effects are a very common feature that makes the game more realistic and fun to play. While these effects provide a valid clue that you successfully hit an enemy, they may also reduce the FPS number and make your gameplay quite laggy. Fortunately, Warzone Bo6 has the option to disable these effects from the game if you are not comfortable with such elements and want a cleaner visual experience.

This article guides you on how to remove blood effects in Warzone.

How to turn off blood effects in Warzone

Removing blood effects in Warzon requires you to follow a few steps. You can add or remove these effects at any time and enjoy your gameplay as you prefer. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how you can remove blood effects in WZ:

Step 1: Go to Warzone settings located at the right-top corner.

A still of in-game settings to turn off blood-shattering (Image via Activision)

You can now enjoy the game without blood splatter during matches. If you have a powerful PC, these effects may not significantly impact the game's performance if left on. Still, they can sometimes distract you from focusing on the game. In contrast, there is a disadvantage to turning off blood effects.

Sometimes, during gameplay, you may notice blood stains on walls and surfaces, which can serve as a helpful warning that fights have already happened in that place. This can help you avoid that area and increase your chances of surviving until the end. Hence, this setting can be a double-edged sword so use it based on your discretion.

