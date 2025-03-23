Verdansk Warzone gameplay teased ahead of release

With the launch of Verdansk all set for April 3, 2025, a new video has surfaced, showcasing glimpses of its gameplay in Warzone. Baseball player Juan Soto recently shared a promotional post on Instagram. With a runtime of 32 seconds, the clip revealed several details that Warzone fans can look forward to in the upcoming season.

Read on to learn more regarding the news of Verdansk gameplay revealed in WZ ahead of its release.

Juan Soto showcased Verdansk gameplay in Warzone

The Instagram clip showcases some cool title merchandise, including a cap embroidered with a Verdansk design featuring mountains and sunset, and customized Warzone 5th-anniversary headphones and cabinets.

The video provides glimpses of blurry WZ gameplay. From the snippet, it appears that the UI, HUD, movement, and animation remain unchanged. However, the lighting and graphics have improved a lot as seen in the video.

The gameplay also showcased a Mil-Sim operator resembling Roach from CoD MW2, along with Mace, another character from the same title. This suggests that the old operators may return to Verdansk. While Juan Soto didn't talk about the gameplay or new features, he thanked Call of Duty for allowing them to experience an early preview of the title.

