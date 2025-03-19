Next Black Ops 6 Zombies map is Shattered Veil, here's what you need to know

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 continues to expand its Zombies experience, and the latest addition, Shattered Veil, will arrive with the Season 3 update on April 3, 2025. By providing hints about the map's unsettling surroundings and its role in the Dark Aether plot, Treyarch has been building excitement with a series of teases. You can anticipate an immersive setting that expands the Zombies narrative, exciting Easter eggs, and new gameplay features upon its debut.

Everything we know about Shattered Veil, the new Black Ops 6 Zombies map

Treyarch officially revealed the Shattered Veil name through a teaser image posted on its social media accounts. With its April 3, 2025 release date, Shattered Veil marks the fifth Zombies map in Black Ops 6, following the introduction of The Tomb in Season 2. Based on previous releases, you can anticipate new Easter eggs, a rich storyline expansion, and possibly a main quest that will tie into future updates.

The Shattered Veil Zombies map's setting is Liberty Falls, an enigmatic and remote estate with a troubled past. This gothic house, once owned by Edward Richtofen, is full of haunting passageways, secret rooms, and disturbing artifacts from earlier trials. The mansion is rumored to house anomalous energies linked to the Dark Aether, and players will have to uncover its secrets while battling waves of increasingly powerful undead enemies.

The map will probably build on the current narrative as part of the ongoing Dark Aether plot, including new characters, cryptic messages, and audio recordings that provide insight into Richtofen's past and his relationship to the paranormal activities taking place in Black Ops 6.

Players can look forward to the return of fan-favorite Perk-a-Colas, including Double Tap, which increases fire rate and bullet damage, Mule Kick, allowing players to carry a third weapon, and Tombstone, which enables them to recover their weapons and perks upon death. These perks will provide additional strategic depth, encouraging different playstyles depending on a player’s chosen loadout.

Additionally, the map will introduce the Shatter Blast Ammo Mod, which gives bullets an explosive impact and produces extremely efficient area-of-effect damage against zombie groups.

The Frost Blast Field Upgrade will also debut, enabling you to detonate an icy explosion that freezes enemies in your vicinity, increasing their susceptibility to attacks. The tactical options accessible during combat will be improved by these additions.

Another exciting feature of Shattered Veil is the return of the Wunderwaffe DG-2, one of the most iconic Wonder Weapons in Zombies history. This powerful energy weapon fires electrical blasts that chain between enemies, making it a devastating tool against large zombie hordes. Its reintroduction is expected to be a major highlight for long-time fans of the mode.

In terms of enemies, Treyarch has confirmed Amalgams and Abominations won’t be present in Shattered Veil. New Elite enemy kinds will replace them, bringing with them brand-new combat difficulties that will put your survival abilities to the test in novel ways. Although few specifics are currently available, gamers can anticipate that these new enemies will differ from their predecessors in terms of attack tactics and capabilities.

Whether you’re a long-time Zombies fan or a newcomer to the mode, Shattered Veil is shaping up to be one of the most exciting additions to Black Ops 6’s undead saga.

