  • home icon
  • Call of Duty News
  • Floating loot seems to be officially returning to Warzone with Verdansk

Floating loot seems to be officially returning to Warzone with Verdansk

By Prit Chauhan
Modified Mar 22, 2025 18:07 GMT
Floating loot is officially returning in Warzone with Verdansk
Floating loot might return to Warone with Verdansk (Image via Activision)

Floating loot may just make its return to Warzone with Verdansk in Season 3. Its arrival was hinted at by the official Call of Duty X page on March 22, 2025. This in-game mechanic gained popularity in the original Warzone released in March 2020.

Ad

The potential return of floating loot further highlights Call of Duty's attempt to re-trace its steps back to the original version of Verdansk in Warzone.

Floating loot seemingly gets confirmed for Warzone with Verdansk's return in Season 3

In Black Ops 6, dropped and loose loot can be found scattered on the ground. However, this has made it difficult for players to spot all of the loot, often forcing them to leave some behind. Thankfully, this system will change soon as floating loot is returning to Warzone with Verdansk.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

When Warzone was introduced in March 2020, dropped loot, including piles of equipment, guns, and more, could be found floating in the air around the downed player. This system not only made the loot more visible but also helped players pick it up quickly.

On March 22, 2025, the official Call of Duty UK page uploaded an image of floating loot with a short caption:

"Just how we remember it"

Furthermore, when streamer @JaredFPS replied to the Tweet, the official page responded, saying:

Ad
"See you on April 3"

This signals the potential return of the highly-demanded feature in Warzone with Verdansk, which is also set to release on April 3.

Alongside the hinted-at feature, Verdansk is set to return in its original release state, complete with a closed-roof stadium. The developers have maintained that the goal is to bring the map back to its original glory.

Read more Call of Duty-related articles from Sportskeeda:

Quick Links

Edited by Shraman Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी