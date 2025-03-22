Floating loot seems to be officially returning to Warzone with Verdansk

Floating loot may just make its return to Warzone with Verdansk in Season 3. Its arrival was hinted at by the official Call of Duty X page on March 22, 2025. This in-game mechanic gained popularity in the original Warzone released in March 2020.

The potential return of floating loot further highlights Call of Duty's attempt to re-trace its steps back to the original version of Verdansk in Warzone.

Floating loot seemingly gets confirmed for Warzone with Verdansk's return in Season 3

In Black Ops 6, dropped and loose loot can be found scattered on the ground. However, this has made it difficult for players to spot all of the loot, often forcing them to leave some behind. Thankfully, this system will change soon as floating loot is returning to Warzone with Verdansk.

When Warzone was introduced in March 2020, dropped loot, including piles of equipment, guns, and more, could be found floating in the air around the downed player. This system not only made the loot more visible but also helped players pick it up quickly.

On March 22, 2025, the official Call of Duty UK page uploaded an image of floating loot with a short caption:

"Just how we remember it"

Furthermore, when streamer @JaredFPS replied to the Tweet, the official page responded, saying:

"See you on April 3"

This signals the potential return of the highly-demanded feature in Warzone with Verdansk, which is also set to release on April 3.

Alongside the hinted-at feature, Verdansk is set to return in its original release state, complete with a closed-roof stadium. The developers have maintained that the goal is to bring the map back to its original glory.

