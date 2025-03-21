Verdansk's return might bring back mil-sim Operators back in Warzone

Call of Duty might just bring back mil-sim Operators in Warzone with the return of Verdansk. Fans have long been requesting developers to include more mil-sim Operator skins in the title instead of introducing more funky or over-the-top skins. It now seems Call of Duty has listened to these requests and could just bring more of them with the Season 3 update.

Ad

Read below to learn more about the possibility of Call of Duty finally bringing back mil-sim Operators in Warzone.

Note: This article is based on speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

More mil-sim Operators could be added to Warzone with Verdansk's return.

The major hint of Call of Duty possibly bringing mil-sim Operators in Warzone lies in the recently unveiled Verdansk key art. In it, many iconic Operators can be seen including Hudson, Ghost, Woods, Marshall, Sevati, and Reaver.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

What made them stand out was that none of them were equipped with any over-the-top or goofy skins. All of them were wearing attire that fit their roles in the title as soldiers on the battlefield.

This was a significant hint at the direction Call of Duty could be moving ahead with Season 3. It should not come as a surprise that COD wants to deliver the original Verdansk experience as it was in 2020, which, among other things, had many mil-sim skins.

Ad

Also read: Call of Duty teases the return of iconic Operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3

According to players, mil-sim designs create more immersion as they succeed in developing realistic characters that fit the soldiers who are fighting on the scene.

Military Simulation or mil-sim Operator skins, are simply skins grounded in reality. Modern Warfare (2019) did it quite well in their early days. In fact, Modern Warfare 2 (2022) also went the mil-sim route during their initial days.

Ad

But later, the design decisions were changed, and the skins that followed strayed from this direction.

Finally, after thousands of requests by fans on online communities over the years, it now seems Call of Duty is bringing back mil-sim skins.

Note that we are merely speculating based off of the key art. Call of Duty has neither confirmed nor denied the addition of mil-sim skins in Warzone with the return of Verdansk.

Ad

Read more: "It wasn't as exciting": Ex-Treyarch studio co-head reveals why he left the Call of Duty studio

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback