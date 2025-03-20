Call of Duty shuts down another cheat provider ahead of Verdansk’s release in Warzone

Call of Duty has started cracking down on cheat providers just before the release of Verdansk in Warzone. Earlier this month, SoloQ services received a cease and desist letter from Activision, which led them to shut down their operations. The next and the most recent cheat provider who was subject to the crackdown is GCAIMX, a well-renowned cheating service that sold cheats for various titles, including Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

Read below to learn more about Call of Duty's crackdown on cheat providers right before Verdansk's release.

Major Call of Duty cheat seller shuts down as Verdansk nears release in Warzone

The most recent victim of Call of Duty's crackdown on cheat providers ahead of Verdansk's release in Warzone is GCAIMX. On March 20, 2025, the owners of the website put up a notice on the home page citing that they were closing down their store after being in business for five years.

The notice on the website announcing GCAIMX's shutdown read the following:

"After 5 incredible years of providing top-tier gaming tools and enhancements, GCAIMX.net will be closing its doors. We want to take this moment to thank every single one of our users who have supported us on this journey. Your dedication, feedback, and loyalty have made GCAIMX what it is today."

That said, the notice on their website claims their cheats will continue to work even though they have stopped selling them. They mentioned that for users who have already purchased cheats, their keys would still be valid, allowing them to cheat without any issues.

This is certainly concerning and we will have to see how this fares for the game's anti-cheat. But moving forward, since no new builds will be released by GCAIMX, Call of Duty should already have the necessary data of the existing versions to prevent these cheats from working in their games.

