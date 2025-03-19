"It wasn't as exciting": Ex-Treyarch studio co-head reveals why he left the Call of Duty studio

In an interview with video game journalist Jeff Gerstmann, released on YouTube on March 17, 2025, Jason Blundell, the former co-studio head of Treyarch, discussed his departure from the Call of Duty studio. Blundell began his career as a programmer at Activision before joining Treyarch, where he played a key role in the development of the Career mode and Zombies in Black Ops 4.

During the conversation, Blundell opened up about his decision to leave Treyarch, saying:

"I got to a certain point where I’m like, okay, maybe I am now so far away from the game that I am dropping certain things, I am not touching certain things and I felt like it wasn’t as exciting for me anymore.”

Timestamp: 1:06:02

Jason Blundell added that he left Treyarch because he felt he could no longer contribute effectively to the new changes being implemented within the Call of Duty games.

Blundell said:

"The machine was changing, and the studio had matured. I was very proud of the studio that I saw when I joined and the maturity and experience at that point were great but I also realized that I didn’t think that I would be helpful to the next phase.”

Blundell explained that, at the time, he was serving as co-head of multiple studios, which distanced him from the game. As a result, he missed many key aspects of development and was unable to make meaningful contributions, which did not excite him.

Blundell also revealed that he is now leading a new first-party PlayStation studio called Dark Outlaw Games. This project has been operating quietly for some time.

