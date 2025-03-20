  • home icon
  • Call of Duty News
  • Call of Duty teases the return of iconic Operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3

Call of Duty teases the return of iconic Operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3

By Rishabh Kalita
Modified Mar 20, 2025 10:51 GMT
An Operator with a silenced pistol with their back against the camera in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3
Iconic Call of Duty Operator teased for return in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3 (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty recently teased the return of an iconic Operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3. The Operator in question is here Jason Hudson. He was last seen in Black Ops Cold War, and while he was mentioned in Black Ops 6, he didn't make an appearance in the game. However, it has now become clear that the CIA agent is all set to return to the games with Season 3.

Ad

Read below to learn more about the teaser and how Treyarch subtly hinted at the return of this iconic character in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3.

Operator Jason Hudson is returning in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3

Jason Hudson has been officially teased for Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3. Treyarch, the lead studio for the current iteration of the game, recently shared their Season 2 Outro Cinematic. Therein, Frank Woods and Russell Adler discuss about a person who figured out Pantheon's silver bullet back in 1989.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Also read: How to play Verdansk in Call of Duty ahead of release in Warzone

Ad

For those who are new to the game and don't want any major spoilers, Pantheons are essentially the bad guys in Black Ops 6's Campaign, and by silver bullet, Frank means that it is the way to finally shut down Pantheon's operations.

Coming back to the cinematic, right after the conversation ends, Adler glances at a videotape with the name J. Hudson written on it, thus teasing the return of Hudson. This also lines up with previous leaks about Verdansk in Season 3, which claimed that Operator Hudson will be joining the games with the upcoming seasonal patch.

Ad

That said, at the time of writing, we aren't certain how players will be able to get a hold of the Operator in-game.

If previous trends are something to go by, it is highly likely that Jason Hudson will headline the Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3 Battle Pass and could possibly have free and paid variants for players to unlock.

Read more: "It wasn't as exciting": Ex-Treyarch studio co-head reveals why he left the Call of Duty studio

Ad

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

Quick Links

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी