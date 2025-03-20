Call of Duty teases the return of iconic Operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3

Call of Duty recently teased the return of an iconic Operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3. The Operator in question is here Jason Hudson. He was last seen in Black Ops Cold War, and while he was mentioned in Black Ops 6, he didn't make an appearance in the game. However, it has now become clear that the CIA agent is all set to return to the games with Season 3.
Read below to learn more about the teaser and how Treyarch subtly hinted at the return of this iconic character in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3.
Operator Jason Hudson is returning in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3
Jason Hudson has been officially teased for Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3. Treyarch, the lead studio for the current iteration of the game, recently shared their Season 2 Outro Cinematic. Therein, Frank Woods and Russell Adler discuss about a person who figured out Pantheon's silver bullet back in 1989.
For those who are new to the game and don't want any major spoilers, Pantheons are essentially the bad guys in Black Ops 6's Campaign, and by silver bullet, Frank means that it is the way to finally shut down Pantheon's operations.
Coming back to the cinematic, right after the conversation ends, Adler glances at a videotape with the name J. Hudson written on it, thus teasing the return of Hudson. This also lines up with previous leaks about Verdansk in Season 3, which claimed that Operator Hudson will be joining the games with the upcoming seasonal patch.
That said, at the time of writing, we aren't certain how players will be able to get a hold of the Operator in-game.
If previous trends are something to go by, it is highly likely that Jason Hudson will headline the Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3 Battle Pass and could possibly have free and paid variants for players to unlock.
