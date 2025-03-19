  • home icon
  • Call of Duty News
  • How to play Verdansk in Call of Duty ahead of its release in Warzone 

How to play Verdansk in Call of Duty ahead of its release in Warzone 

By Rishabh Kalita
Modified Mar 19, 2025 14:41 GMT
One team chasing their opponents in a Quad Bike on the OG Verdansk in Warzone
Guide to playing OG Verdansk before its release in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The hype over the return of Verdansk to Warzone in Season 3 is undoubtedly high. Fans of the game have been waiting for its return for nearly four years now. But, if it's just the map you long for, you don't have to wait till Season 3. There is a way to experience Verdansk before it officially releases in Warzone and all you need is a copy of Modern Warfare 2019.

Ad

No, this method doesn't use third-party mods nor does it apply to only a single platform. The secret to enjoying the original version of the map lies in the Spec Ops mode in Modern Warfare 2019.

Check out the section below to learn more about playing the iconic map in Call of Duty ahead of its release in Warzone.

How to play Verdansk before it releases in Warzone

To play Verdansk in Call of Duty before it releases in Warzone, follow the steps below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • First, install Modern Warfare 2019 and make sure you are downloading Special Ops files as well.
  • Then, launch the game, and from the main menu, select Co-Op under Modern Warfare 2019.
  • Now, go to the Special Operations playlist and select any mission, eg. Operation Headhunter, that you want to play.
youtube-cover
Ad

Also read: Call of Duty is reportedly lying about the OG Verdansk records in Warzone, suggests leaker

That's it. This will let you experience all the POIs of the original map, weapons, and more before it is officially released. That said, do note that this isn't going to be your BR mode but rather a co-op session with your friends. This method simply allows you to drop into the original map and explore every inch of it.

Ad

If you own Modern Warfare 2019, this gives you a chance to brush up on your Verdansk knowledge so that you are ready for action when it finally releases with the Season 3 update.

This isn't a secret trick by any means and will work on all the last-gen and current-gen systems, including Windows PCs.

Read more: Next Black Ops 6 Zombies map is called Shattered Veil, here is what you need to know

Ad

That covers everything you need to know about playing Verdansk before the map officially releases in Warzone.

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

Quick Links

Edited by Shraman Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी