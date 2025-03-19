How to play Verdansk in Call of Duty ahead of its release in Warzone 

The hype over the return of Verdansk to Warzone in Season 3 is undoubtedly high. Fans of the game have been waiting for its return for nearly four years now. But, if it's just the map you long for, you don't have to wait till Season 3. There is a way to experience Verdansk before it officially releases in Warzone and all you need is a copy of Modern Warfare 2019.

Ad

No, this method doesn't use third-party mods nor does it apply to only a single platform. The secret to enjoying the original version of the map lies in the Spec Ops mode in Modern Warfare 2019.

Check out the section below to learn more about playing the iconic map in Call of Duty ahead of its release in Warzone.

How to play Verdansk before it releases in Warzone

To play Verdansk in Call of Duty before it releases in Warzone, follow the steps below:

Ad

Trending

First, install Modern Warfare 2019 and make sure you are downloading Special Ops files as well.

files as well. Then, launch the game, and from the main menu, select Co-Op under Modern Warfare 2019.

Now, go to the Special Operations playlist and select any mission, eg. Operation Headhunter, that you want to play.

Ad

Also read: Call of Duty is reportedly lying about the OG Verdansk records in Warzone, suggests leaker

That's it. This will let you experience all the POIs of the original map, weapons, and more before it is officially released. That said, do note that this isn't going to be your BR mode but rather a co-op session with your friends. This method simply allows you to drop into the original map and explore every inch of it.

Ad

If you own Modern Warfare 2019, this gives you a chance to brush up on your Verdansk knowledge so that you are ready for action when it finally releases with the Season 3 update.

This isn't a secret trick by any means and will work on all the last-gen and current-gen systems, including Windows PCs.

Read more: Next Black Ops 6 Zombies map is called Shattered Veil, here is what you need to know

Ad

That covers everything you need to know about playing Verdansk before the map officially releases in Warzone.

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback