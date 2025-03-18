Warzone has a new glitch that turns players invincible again

Players have discovered a new glitch in Warzone that can turn them invincible. Surprisingly, this isn't the first instance of the invincibility glitch in the battle royale title. Back in the day, there used to be certain exploits that made players immune to any sort of damage. While those were fixed and the issues subsided, new reports have surfaced online, suggesting those glitches never went away and are still present in the game.

Read below to learn more about the latest glitch in Warzone that is turning players invincible.

Warzone glitch is reportedly turning players invincible

A video showcasing the Warzone glitch was shared on Reddit by u/Old-Court-6008. In the shared clip, a player can be seen equipped with a melee weapon who is simply running down others without taking a single hit. Although it was evident that they were being shot, not a single bullet registered as a hit in the game.

While we presently cannot confirm if it's a glitch (like in previous cases) or a new cheat, a user replied to the post claiming that it was a loadout glitch and not even a new one.

Meanwhile, Redditor u/Horror-Cattle-5663 claimed that they managed to discover the glitch in the game all on their own.

"Yep, I discovered it by accident last week. Just turned my game off straight away when I noticed. Trash game".

They mentioned that they discovered the invincibility glitch completely by accident. However, they immediately shut down the game to prevent ruining the experience for others and potentially facing negative consequences for abusing the glitch, which is, of course, a bannable offense.

At the time of writing, Call of Duty has yet to acknowledge the issue. Fans are advised to keep checking the official Trello page for Call of Duty for further updates.

