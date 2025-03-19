Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 3 was teased on March 18, 2025, and the game has been receiving new and exciting content consistently. However, for COD content creator @KrazyRabb1t, the game is just not as good as the many previous Zombies titles in the franchise. The player took to the social media platform X to opine about the title, saying:

Ad

"I’ll say it, Black Ops 6 Zombies is horrible, just bland and uncreative compared to older Zombies."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

@KrazyRabb1t then went on to ask their followers to name any character or theme that was interesting to them. The community was abuzz with some supporting the take while others opposing it. X user @youremaidenless felt that Black Ops 6 Zombies has become Warzone-like in terms of its overall approach and aesthetic:

"The feeling of spawning in to a brand new zombies map isn't the same anymore. The warzoneification of zombies has ruined the mode. They need to go back to the drawing board and ask themselves how they can make zombies great again"

Ad

Meanwhile, @AverageMWfan mentioned that Treyarch has consistently released maps that have very little replayability. The most recent map released in the game was The Tomb, and it has received mixed reviews from players:

"they're pumping maps out that have zero character and replayability imo"

On the other hand, @BigSloppyBob88 felt that @KrazyRabb1t's take was somewhat out of touch. The user accused the player of being stuck in the past after they compared Black Ops 6 Zombies with previous iterations of the game.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Finally, @Black_Metal_xyz believed that Citadelle des Morts is a better map than anything they encountered in Black Ops. The user also felt that Terminus and Liberty Falls will go down as memorable maps in the history of the franchise.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Black Ops 6 Zombies brought back round-based action

Black Ops 6 Zombies brought back round-based action (Image via Activision)

Black Ops 6 Zombies gets a lot of flack from players every now and then; however, there are some things that it does well. The game brought back round-based action, which was missing from previous titles, such as Black Ops Cold War or Modern Warfare III.

Ad

This added much excitement for fans of the round-based format as opposed to the objective-based format. Apart from that, the BO6 Zombies receives positive reviews when it comes to maps and overall storyline, especially for Terminus and Liberty Falls.

Read more Call of Duty-related articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback