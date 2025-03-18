Selling your Call of Duty account will lead to perma ban in Warzone and Black Ops 6 from now on

Call of Duty has officially announced that selling your account will lead to a permanent ban in Warzone and Black Ops 6. Activision has revealed its official X account that this act goes against the game's integrity and is also a violation of the terms and conditions. Activision also reminded players to keep their account secure with strong passwords and two-factor authentication.

Read on to learn more about Activision's brand new approach to stop selling Call of Duty accounts.

Call of Duty community reacts to Activision banning players for selling their accounts

Players have sold their game accounts for several reasons. This has been common practice in the gaming community for a while, and Call of Duty is no exception. As Activision has now decided to take action against players who sell their accounts, the community reacted immediatedly.

Popular Call of Duty news channel account, @ModernWarzone stated,

" Is there a specific reason this was tweeted seemingly out of nowhere? Lol"

Another content creator named @justsdx_ explained this problem shouldn't be prioritized at the moment.

"I can understand selling the account, but if you are shadowbanned as a content creator (we make content for the community) and then play on another account temporarily because the AntiCheat does not work properly and shadowed legit players, this is not the right approach and anyway a problem that should not be prioritized at the moment."

However, not everyone is against this decision. @LookitsAllSkll explained that most commenters didn't realise cheaters buy accounts from different people to keep cheating in the game, which is a problem.

There is no doubt that the decision has sparked a debate among the community. However, it is finalized and players who were thinking about selling their accounts won't be able to do it anymore.

