Warzone's iconic feature might return with Verdansk in Season 3

Warzone’s iconic Buy Station could make a comeback with the return of Verdansk. In a recent X post, Call of Duty posted a picture of the Buyback mode along with a witty caption, “Can we get a buy back?”. This subtly hints at the return of the feature with Verdansk in WZ Season 3. The mode previously gained appreciation when it was first introduced in Warzone 2.

Read on to learn more about the possibility of Warzone’s iconic feature returning with Verdansk.

Buy Station might return with Warzone Verdansk in Season 3

First introduced in Warzone 2, veteran CoD players would be familiar with this feature. The Buy Station allows players to purchase ammo, weapons, and equipment and redeploy themselves or their squad members after being eliminated from a match.

These are in the shape of boxes scattered throughout the map. Players must interact with them to purchase items or return to a match after getting eliminated. While the buyback feature has various use cases, it mainly earned appreciation for allowing players to re-enter a match after being eliminated. However, there are certain rules governing this feature.

Players must have $4000 in-game currency – earned while playing the match – to buy themselves back. If they don't have that amount, their teammates can help bring them back after spending the aforementioned amount. Apart from that, this feature must be used within the first 20 minutes of a match.

As mentioned, Activision has teased its potential return in Verdansk through an official post on X. However, nothing has been officially confirmed, although players can expect an update soon if it is implemented. Currently, they will have to wait until April 3, 2025, for the return of Verdansk to Warzone.

