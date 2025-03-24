On March 10, 2025, an official trailer confirmed the arrival of Verdansk in Black Ops 6. The fan-favorite map is set to return in Call of Duty on April 3, 2025. The developers have promised to bring the map back in its full original glory as it was seen in Warzone in 2020. However, according to popular COD leaker @needlessrelic16, some things may have been changed.

The insider took to their X page to compare a short glimpse of Verdansk in Black Ops 6 to the original map released during the reign of Modern Warfare 2019:

"For Starters, They Removed The Reflections On The Ground, Probably due to it being Sunny for 5 years and evaporating the water, nah just kidding"

The comparison was being made to a recent video that surfaced online that showed a very short glimpse of BO6 Verdansk being played live. In their post, @needlessrelic16 showed a clip of the exact same area from the map as the BO6 footage but from the Modern Warfare 2019 version.

Contrast seen in Verdansk in Black Ops 6 and Modern Warfare 2019

The contrast between the two Verdansk portrayals, though not drastic, appeared significant to a certain degree in the clip posted by @needlessrelic16. The footage from the previous rendition of the game showed more in-depth map textures, as highlighted by the patches of moisture on the ground. It added a certain aesthetic to the physical map and gave it more character.

However, the short clip from Verdansk in Black Ops 6 seemed to lack this quality. The road appeared dry and lacked in-depth texturing.

While this is the contrast the leaker jokingly hinted at, it should be taken with a grain of salt. The footage of Verdansk in BO6, now viral, is indeed rather short and has been filmed from a distance.

The clip shows the monitor of New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto, who shared the video on Instagram. The Mets players were allowed to have a go on the map ahead of its release in Season 3. The clip could be showing an unfinished version of Verdansk in Black Ops 6, or perhaps the camera failed to capture the finer visual details. As of now, it is difficult to pass judgment on the BO6 Verdansk's quality since it remains unreleased.

