CDL Championship 2025: Match dates, location, where to watch, and more

The CDL Championship 2025 match dates have been revealed to be June 26 - 29, 2025. The tournament will be hosted by Toronto Ultra and is set to take place in Kitchener, Canada. It will act as the final competition for the Black Ops 6 event backed by Activision, where the top eight teams from the Regular Season will battle it out for the crown. As of the time of writing, the Regular Season is still underway.

This article will go over the match dates, location, and other details of the CDL Championship 2025.

CDL Championship 2025 details: Match dates, location, format, and where to watch

Dates

As mentioned earlier, the CDL Championship 2025 hosted by Toronto Ultra will kick off on June 26, 2025. It will take place after the conclusion of Stages 3 and 4. Stage 3 will go on from April 4 to April 20, 2025, while Stage 4 will commence on May 2 and end on May 18, 2025.

Then, the top eight teams from the Regular Season will get to participate in the CDL Championship 2025.

Location

The CDL Championship, to be hosted by Toronto Ultra, will take place in Kitchener, Canada, at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. OpTic Texas and Toronto Ultra have hosted the first two stages of the Regular Season. Going forward, Miami Heretics and Dreamhack will be hosting Stages 3 and 4, respectively.

Format

The teams involved in the championship will face off against one another in a double-elimination bracket-style style format. All the matches at the tournament will be best-of-five (bo5), except for the Grand Finals, which will be played in a best-of-nine (bo9) format to decide the winner of the tournament.

Where to watch

You can watch the CDL Championship on the official CDL channel on YouTube, where the tournament will be streamed live with commentary. You can find a link to the official channel here:

As of the time of writing, the official prize money for the upcoming tournament has not been revealed. However, it is expected to be disclosed before Stage 4 ends.

