COD fan compares old and new Verdansk in Warzone, community reacts

Call of Duty recently unveiled the various graphical upgrades the developers are bringing to the re-release of Verdansk in Warzone. With improved lighting techniques and textures, the map is shaping up to meet the current-generation's standards. Redditor dwartbg9 shared the various upgrades the reworked map has received and posted pictures on the r/CODWarzone, comparing both map variants.

Soon, the post attracted a lot of players' attention. They didn't hesitate to share their thoughts about the upgrades. Most comments reflected a positive outlook and a few weren't happy with the changes.

Excited about the return of the iconic map to battle royale with improved visuals, a comment by ReydanNL read

"Looks really good, can't wait to play it again!"

They were certainly excited and loved how the developers decided to improve the visuals while sticking true to the roots of the original map. They were so hyped that they couldn't wait to jump back into Verdansk.

Although a bit skeptical, Captonayan was happy with the graphical upgrades and commented,

"The lighting in the buildings in Downtown looks off. However, and I can't believe I'm saying this. But it actually looks really good."

According to them, based on the comparisons, they mentioned the lighting on the buildings in the Downtown POI in Verdansk, one of the most dense areas on the map, didn't appear that great. Regardless of the lighting looking a bit off, they were quite satisfied with the visual changes.

Sharing similar skepticism about the new Verdansk, CryptographerWeary64 commented the following:

"Tbh almost looks better than the original graphics wise. I really hope that the graphics and more importantly colors end up being this much better when it actually comes out cause Urzikstan sucks a**."

They mentioned Verdansk 2025 almost certainly looks better than the original map. However, they were a bit skeptical about the re-release as they believe it may not be released with these upgrades. Hence, they hope Verdansk is released with the upgrades as seen in the comparison pictures with better tones of color.

They even compared the colors to Urzikstan, which is currently the main BR map in the shooter, claiming it has washed out colors and, hopefully, the re-release doesn't end up doing the same.

But not everyone was in the same boat. While many applauded the upgrades to its visuals, some were straight-up skeptical about these changes, with only criticisms.

Reddit users comparing the OG Verdansk with the latest variant in Warzone (Images via Reddit)

According to them, colors as well as the textures on the new version of the map appeared washed out and bland. They compared the two variants and stated the original had better colors and more detailed textures for the various assets on the map. For example, a comment by zell110 read the Stadium POI had worse textures and details on the latest version of the map.

While criticisms ran wild in the comments, TayI_0R highlighted quite an intriguing tone in the post and stated,

"You guys really can never be happy can you"

Currently, the highest-rated comment on the post, TayI_0R stated Call of Duty fans can never be happy with what they get. For context, fans of the title have long asked the developers to bring back the iconic map.

Now that Verdansk is coming back, many fans seem upset. They simply decided to show the fan base a mirror and essentially mentioned that no matter what, one cannot make everyone happy.

Brief overview of all the visual upgrades in latest version of Verdansk in Warzone

The upcoming version of Verdansk in Warzone has received numerous graphical upgrades. According to the developers, they wanted to keep the look and feel of the original map intact while bringing the latest visual technologies on board for a true current-generation experience.

One of the major reworks the developers implemented on the map was the global lighting system. This allowed them to create more realistic environments with light bouncing off surfaces more accurately, essentially presenting an immersive visual experience.

On top of that, the assets have been reworked with high-resolution textures so that more detail can be observed on various items and locations. The developers gave the example of the Gulag to highlight these changes. The original Gulag was quite gloomy, as it was supposed to be, but it limited visibility.

However, with the latest in graphical technology, they were able to create the same gloomy atmosphere without reducing visibility. Fans looking forward to Verdansk in Warzone can drop onto the classic map with the Season 3 update, which is all set to release this April 3, 2025.

