Warzone might remove this map because of Verdansk's return

By Rishabh Kalita
Modified Mar 19, 2025 19:51 GMT
Three Operators standing on top of a building on the map Urzikstan in Warzone
Latest battle royale map might be getting scraped after Verdansk's release in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty might remove its latest battle royale map after Verdansk is added to Warzone. A report on X by reputed leaker @HeyImAlaix suggests Urzikstan might be removed from the active map pool after Verdansk has been added to the game. Urzikstan is the latest battle royale map in the game and was included after its integration with Modern Warfare 3.

However, it now appears the map could receive a similar treatment to Al Mazrah and soon, may not be playable.

Urzikstan might be removed from Warzone after Verdansk returns

As mentioned, @HeyImAlaix reported that Urzikstan might be scrapped from the active playlist after Verdansk's return to Warzone. Currently, it is the primary battle royale map and features game modes like Plunder. It is also the base map for Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Also read: How to play Verdansk in Call of Duty ahead of release in Warzone

However, the post by @HeyImAlaix on X suggests that the map may not be accessible in the title. That said, it should still be available in MW3 Zombies since it isn't a part of Warzone. It won't be surprising if the report turns out to be true.

Call of Duty has made similar moves in the past with different maps being added to the game with major releases. For instance, Caldera was removed with the launch of Modern Warfare 2, and Al Mazrah was introduced. Likewise, Al Mazrah was also removed soon after Urzikstan was introduced along with Modern Warfare 3.

However, as of now, we are yet to see a major battle royale map (not Resurgence) join Warzone after its integration with Black Ops 6.

Verdansk is currently set to be the first battle royale map to join the shooter after the integration of Black Ops 6. At the time of writing, the iconic map is set for release with the next seasonal update i.e., Season 3, which is scheduled for launch on April 3, 2025.

Read more: Call of Duty is reportedly lying about the OG Verdansk records, suggests leaker

Note that the report is by a leaker and not from an official source. Call of Duty has neither confirmed nor denied the report. Hence, it is advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
