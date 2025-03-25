"The state of the game is jacked": Black Ops 6 player runs into hackers for three days straight, community reacts

On March 24, 2025, Redditor u/RedtheSneakerhead shared their recent experience with the Multiplayer mode in Black Ops 6. The user reported running into cheaters for three days straight and expressed great concern about the current state of the shooter. They added that hackers use unfair means in the game without the fear of consequences:

"And we're not talking about "suspicious plays" but straight-up walls and aim bots that these hackers activate obviously because there's no fear of them being banned. The state of the game is jacked and it sucks because all things considered this is one of the best cods in awhile"

The OP (original poster) said they've been running into an alarming number of cheaters in Crimson lobbies. u/Front_Hotel_8380 related this experience with Multiplayer matches in general:

"I've been having this problem too but in multi-player and it's not even debatable it's blatant."

Meanwhile, u/-JustPassingBye- theorized that they may have been running into AI-operated bots in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer. According to them, it was difficult to analyze the cheating patterns of all the players involved in suspicious activities:

"Same but I only play multiplayer and it’s almost every game now. I’m thinking that we are playing AI bots it’s the only thing that makes sense."

On the other hand, u/bigROBOTbill stated that they have not run into blatant cheaters at all. According to them, some servers in Asia and Australia may not have outright hackers who display suspicious behavior.

u/West_Caterpillar4010 said they had experienced hackers in their games only a handful of times. The user relayed how they had witnessed hackers over the past two years, but the number of such experiences was small.

Recent Ricochet Anti-Cheat update from Black Ops 6 developer

Black Ops 6 Ricochet Anti Cheat update (Image via Activision)

In January 2025, the Ricochet Anti-Cheat team provided the Black Ops 6 community with an update. The blog post, published on January 17, 2025, detailed how the developer had updated behavioral detection models to look out for oddities in terms of aim-botting in the game.

At the time, over 136,000 Ranked Play accounts had been banned for using unfair means or otherwise suspicious activities while in a competitive setting. Furthermore, enhanced cross-examination tools were used to reduce the time it takes to take action on suspicious accounts.

Overall, the Ricochet Anti-Cheat team is constantly working towards improving the competitive integrity of Black Ops 6.

