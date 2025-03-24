Call of Duty shares new Verdansk details in Warzone, and it looks better than the OG one

Call of Duty just dropped new details on Verdansk in Warzone and the map has never looked better. Titled "How We Rebuilt Verdansk Intel Drop" on YouTube, the video explains the various graphical changes that the developers implemented to ensure that the 2025 release sticks true to its roots but still delivers a visual experience that matches today's standards.

Read on to learn more about all the graphical upgrades Verdansk has received in Warzone 2025 that make it better than the original.

Exploring all the visual upgrades to Verdansk in Warzone

According to the developers, the upcoming version of Verdansk in Warzone was built from the ground up to ensure it is reminiscent of the original map but still delivers a fresh visual experience. One of the highlights stated in the video was the inclusion of high-resolution textures for every aspect of the map (including all the POIs), bringing it on par with modern games' fidelity standards.

The developers have recreated every detail on the map, including roads, buildings, and more, to create the most "incredible Warzone experience" yet. The grass, trees, bushes, and more, have received several upgrades as well, improving the overall quality of vegetation graphics on the map. On top of that, the developers mentioned that mud on the map will now appear more realistic thanks to the latest graphical technologies. But that is not all.

Another upgrade that the map has received pertains to its global lighting, which further enhances immersiveness and makes the map's environment feel more realistic. The sky now renders at a higher resolution, light bounces have been improved, and reflections and the lightmap quality and accuracy have received upgrades as well.

The developers gave an example of the Gulag to explain their new approach to lighting better. The original version of the Gulag on the map was quite gloomy, which was done intentionally to make it feel more serious. However, the creation of this environment affected the Gulag's visibility. Fortunately, with the latest lighting technologies and reworked materials on the map, light now acts more naturally, allowing the developers to retain the gloomy feeling without affecting visibility.

The teams leading the recreation of the iconic battle royale map include Beenox, High Moon Studies, and Raven Software.

That's it for the latest details about the iconic map set to return in Warzone.

