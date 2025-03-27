Black Ops 6 Free Trial: Start and end date, all modes, and more

Call of Duty has announced Black Ops 6 Free Trial for 24 hours along with the Season 3 update. In celebration of Verdansk's return in Season 3, Call of Duty is hosting a free trial session for Black Ops 6 fans, providing them with access to all the various game modes, maps, weapons, Perks, and many more, for a complete day at no additional cost.

To learn more about the upcoming Black Ops 6 Free Trial, make sure to check out the section below.

When does the Black Ops 6 Free Trial start?

Black Ops 6 Free Trial will kick off on April 2, 2025, at 9 am PT, along with the Season 3 update. As mentioned, this free trial will last for an entire day, ending on April 3, 2025, at 9 am PT.

Depending on your region of residence, this date and time might be a little different. Fret not, as in the table below, we have compiled the start date and time for the Black Ops 6 Free Trial in various regions.

Time zones Date and time Pacific Standard Time (PST) April 2, 2025, at 9 AM Mountain Standard Time (MST) April 2, 2025, at 10 AM Central Standard Time (CST) April 2, 2025, at 11 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST) April 2, 2025, at 12 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) April 2, 2025, at 5 PM Central European Time (CET) April 2, 2025, at 6 PM Eastern European Summer Time (EEST) April 2, 2025, at 8 PM Moscow Standard Time (MSK) April 2, 2025, at 8 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) April 2, 2025, at 10:30 PM China Standard Time (CST) April 3, 2025, at 1 AM Japan Standard Time (JST) April 3, 2025, at 2 AM Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) April 3, 2025, at 4 AM

As seen from the table, in some regions, such as China, Japan, and Australia, the start date might shift by a day. However, these are merely time zone differences, and the free trial will begin for all regions simultaneously.

If you're wondering what you can expect from the upcoming free trial, make sure to read below.

All game modes available during Black Ops 6 Free Trial

During the Black Ops 6 Free Trial, players will have access to all the modes the shooter has to offer in Multiplayer and Zombies. This means, unfortunately, that they won't be able to access the Campaign mode. Regardless, both Zombies and Multiplayer are packed with content, more than one can go through within the 24 hours of the free trial.

As for Multiplayer, players will have access to all the maps, modes, Perks, streaks, Wildcards, and more. There are no limitations. The same goes for Zombies.

Users will be able to access all the latest maps in the games and enjoy their main Easter Eggs with no restrictions. This also includes all the new content arriving with Black Ops 6 in Season 3, such as the iconic Kilo 141 Assault Rifle, the Firing Range map, and more.

How to play Black Ops 6 Free Trial?

To play the Black Ops 6 Free Trial, simply download the title from your platform's respective storefronts when Season 3 goes live. Some gaming platforms, such as PlayStation and Battle.net, might allow you to pre-load the game, which is unfortunately not possible on Steam.

Once you have downloaded the files, you are free to access everything the game has to offer in its Multiplayer and Zombies game modes through April 3, 2025, at 9 am PT. After this, you will no longer be able to access the premium content, and if you wish to continue playing Black Ops 6, you will have to purchase the full game.

That covers everything that you need to know about the upcoming free trial event of Black Ops 6.

