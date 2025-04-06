Power-Ups Easter egg guide in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil

The Power-Ups Easter egg is also available in the Black Ops 6 Zombies' new map, Shattered Veil. This Easter egg has appeared in all previous maps and is always a helpful asset during battles against the undead.

There are eight power-ups: Insta-Kill, Double Points, Max Ammo, Nuke, Bonus Points, Full Power, Max Armor, and Fire Sale. Each of these is hidden in a specific location, and you must shoot at these points to make them appear. Once activated by walking through them, they grant temporary advantages.

However, the location of Max Armor hasn't been discovered yet. Fire Sale is also currently unknown, as it only appears after all seven other power-ups have been found and activated. Even then, it spawns in a hidden location that players must uncover and shoot to activate.

This guide covers the known locations of all available power-ups in Black Ops 6 Zombies: Shattered Veil.

Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil: Power-Ups Easter egg guide

At the moment, only six power-up locations have been discovered. Once the Max Armor and Fire Sale locations are found, we’ll update this guide accordingly.

Here are the hidden spots for each known power-up in Black Ops 6 Zombies: Shattered Veil:

Max Ammo

You can find the Max Ammo in the Garden Pond, which is the spawn area. Stand on the bridge and look towards the East. Above one of the staircase pillars, you’ll see the power-up. Shoot it to make it spawn.

Double Points

This power-up is located in the South West Balcony, near the PhD Flopper perk. Stand to the left of the GobbleGum machine and look North. You’ll see a massive fallen tree log, just beneath which is the Double Points power-up. It's hard to spot without a zoom scope, so it’s recommended to use one at first to familiarize yourself with its position.

Bonus Points

Head to the East Foyer for this one. From the T-Rex room, take the upper platform called the Overlook and go through the Eastern door into the East Foyer. As you enter, turn left and stick close to the stair pillar. Look through the square hole in the South wall; you'll find the Bonus Points power-up through it.

Full Power

Go to the Study area, specifically to the chamber with the wall-buy weapon. You'll find a computer table with two monitors. Just to the right of its bottom corner, there’s a small square gap. Look through it and to the left to spot the Full Power.

Insta-Kill

Zipline down the elevator. On the East wall of the elevator, look up, and you'll notice some glowing red lights. Look to the left of the second red light to find the Insta-Kill power-up. This one is tricky to see, so using a magnified scope is highly recommended the first time.

Nuke

Make your way to the end of the Service Tunnel, where a large crystal is present in the roof. Stand on the nearby boxes and look North. You’ll spot a small white cabin with a blue sheet above it. Near that sheet is where the Nuke power-up can be found.

