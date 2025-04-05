Call of Duty has disabled Snakeshot ammo for the Basilisk in Warzone again

Call of Duty has temporarily disabled the Snakeshot ammo for the Basilisk in Warzone. This, unfortunately, isn't the first instance of developers restricting the use of this ammo. Back in December 2023, the developers had to disable the ammo, as it dealt unprecedented damage. The story is quite similar this time around. However, the weapon affected now is the Basilisk Revolver.

Read on to learn more about why the developers have temporarily disabled the ammo for the Basilisk in Warzone.

Why did Call of Duty disable Snakeshot ammo for the Basilisk in Warzone?

Call of Duty has temporarily restricted players from using Snakeshot ammo for the Basilisk in Warzone after it performed in ways that were never intended. That said, Call of Duty didn't explain why they disabled the ammo.

According to certain players, there is a reason behind the developers doing so.

Essentially, when players used the Snakeshot ammo for the Basilisk in Warzone, it was capable of taking out enemies with just two taps at up to 10 meters. For this, the weapon must be equipped in the Akimbo mode.

This wasn't an intended behavior for the weapon as it is merely a revolver and not a Shotgun. Many Shotguns in the game aren't capable of dealing damage of this scale. As a result, the gun became overpowered and players began exploiting it, using it to annihilate their targets within seconds in close-range gunfights.

Owing to this situation occurring when the ammo was used with the Basilisk, Call of Duty had to disable the combination to prevent further damage. Fortunately, since the developers have acknowledged the issue, a fix should already be on the way.

That covers everything you need to know about the developers disabling the Snakeshot ammo for the Basilisk in Warzone.

