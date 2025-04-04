PS5 players are facing FPS drops in Warzone after Verdansk update

PS5 players are reporting FPS drops in Warzone after the Verdansk update. On April 3, 2025, Call of Duty pushed the Season 3 update for all platforms, and it had a lot in store for fans. The most exciting of them all was the map Verdansk. But the excitement quickly turned sour for many as PS5 players started reporting problems in the game right after the update went live.
PS5 players struggle with FPS drops in Warzone after the Verdansk update
The Warzone after the Verdansk update hasn't been that fun for PS5 players. It took a while for the reports to flood in, but users are reporting severe performance degradation on the console. Numerous posts have popped up on Reddit and other social media platforms citing poor framerates after the Season 3 update.
This isn't an isolated incident as many PlayStation 5 players are reporting similar issues in the title. At the same time, it doesn't seem to affect everyone as others have reported.
Considering the latest graphical upgrades introduced with Verdansk in Season 3, those are likely causing problems as last-minute optimizations might not have been made.
At the time of writing, we cannot confirm whether the issue has been affecting the players on the new Pro version of the console as well. The developers have yet to acknowledge the issue.
If previous update schedules are something to go by, fans should expect a fix for the FPS issues in the coming days.
