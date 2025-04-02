All returning features in Warzone with Verdansk release in Season 3

Verdansk will be back with the arrival of Warzone Season 3. The new map won't come back alone because a plethora of features from the past will also return. For instance, the number of max players in the match will go up from 120 to 150, just like it used to be in 2020. Additionally, old weapons like the Kilo 141 and the HDR will make a comeback.

Ad

This article lists all the features coming back to Warzone with Verdansk on April 3, 2025.

Features returning to Warzone with Verdansk coming back in Season 3

Movement

Original Warzone experience returns with Verdansk (Image via Activision)

Perhaps the most striking change is that the movement mechanics will be updated to better suit players experienced with the original Warzone. This adjustment has been made keeping in mind the Omnimovement mechanic introduced in Black Ops 6.

Ad

Trending

Overall, players can expect slower speeds, with tweaks made to the omni-sprint speed and slide friction.

Original mechanics and max player count

The maximum player count per match has been increased to 150, which is exactly how it used to be in Warzone with Verdansk in 2020.

Additionally, popular mechanics, such as shooting during free-fall after dropping from the plane, are making a return. Familiar Infil and Exfil cinematics, along with the old announcer, known as UK Team Leader, are also set to make a comeback.

Ad

Crates, loot, and more

Original Crates return in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The original Supply Boxes are coming back, complete with their iconic audio cue (humming) and recognizable colors from the initial version of Warzone. They will be available in their familiar shades of gray, orange, and the ones marked with yellow.

Ad

Floating Loot is also making a return, ensuring that players can easily spot and collect all the items from downed opponents.

Equipment and ammunition will retain their original designs, reminiscent of the earliest version of the game. These include:

Field Upgrades: Munitions Box, Heartbeat Sensor, Deployable Cover, P.D.S. (Decontamination Station), Trophy System, Loadout Drop Marker (Grenade and Crate), Armor Box, Recon Drone.

Munitions Box, Heartbeat Sensor, Deployable Cover, P.D.S. (Decontamination Station), Trophy System, Loadout Drop Marker (Grenade and Crate), Armor Box, Recon Drone. Killstreaks: UAV, Advanced UAV, Precision Airstrike, Cluster Strike, Bunker Buster.

UAV, Advanced UAV, Precision Airstrike, Cluster Strike, Bunker Buster. Equipment: Flash Bang, Smoke Grenade, Concussion Grenade, Decoy Grenade, Snapshot Grenade, Stim, Frag Grenade, Semtex Grenade, C4, Spring Mine, Molotov, Throwing Knife.

Ad

Furthermore, the original Armor Satchel from the MW2019 era of Warzone is coming back, along with the Buy Stations' inventory from the original game.

The original Buy Station locations in Verdansk are also being restored.

Lethal

Thermite returns to Warzone with Verdansk (Image via Activision)

Thermite is returning as a lethal piece of equipment in Warzone with Verdansk's comeback. Here's a brief description of it:

Ad

“Explosive incendiary device that sticks to surfaces. Burns fiercely for a short while after impact and effective against vehicles. Sticks to all surfaces.”

Also read: Verdansk's return trailer in Warzone is a love letter to fans who've waited

Contracts

Contracts from the original Warzone with Verdansk will return in Season 3 of Call of Duty:

Bounty

Most Wanted

Scavenger

Recon

Supply Run

Contract Multipliers

Big Game Bounty:

Recon (Train)

Players will be able to experience contracts in their authentic, original form, unlike the altered versions seen over the years.

Ad

Public events

Original public events are set to return to Warzone with Verdansk in Season 3. These match-altering incidents can greatly influence the direction of the game. The following events will be making their comeback:

Fire Sale : Expect major discounts at all Buy Stations for most items.

: Expect major discounts at all Buy Stations for most items. Jail Break : All eliminated players immediately redeploy into the match.

: All eliminated players immediately redeploy into the match. Restock : All Supply Crates on the map close, and the loot is refreshed, substantially increasing the available loot.

: All Supply Crates on the map close, and the loot is refreshed, substantially increasing the available loot. Loadout Drop: Additionally, during the second and fifth circle collapses, free loadouts drop from the skies.

Ad

Also read: Why Verdansk going back to its roots might just save Warzone

Capture the Flag Gulag Variant

Capture the flag Gulag Variant (Image via Activision)

The original Gulag will be back in Verdansk, featuring the Capture the Flag variant, where a flag is placed at the center of the map. The only way to defeat your opponent in the 1v1 showdown is either by capturing the flag or eliminating them.

Ad

Other classic variants of the Gulag will also return.

Original vehicles

The following vehicles from Warzone's original Verdansk days are coming back:

'Heli' Helicopter

Cargo Truck (Big Bertha)

LTV

Polaris RZR PRO R 4

ATV

Also read: I played MW19 Verdansk ahead of its return to Warzone

Returning weapons

Kali Sticks return to Warzone wit Verdansk (Image via Activision)

The following weapons will come back to Warzone with Verdansk on April 3, 2025:

Ad

HDR

Kilo 141

CR-56 AMAX

Kali Sticks melee

SWAT 5.56 GRAU Conversion Kit

Instead of the Grau returning in full force, it will be made available through a conversion kit. This will allow players to transform the SWAT 5.56 into a weapon resembling the Grau.

Other in-game features

Here are the other features that are coming back:

Original Circle Collapse Pacing

Original Interior and Exterior Ascenders

Train Station Interior Access

Moving Train

These are all the standout features set to return to Warzone with Verdansk's arrival. The developers have committed to delivering a comprehensive revival of the beloved map, ensuring players can recapture the original feel when they drop in.

Ad

Read more Call of Duty-related articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback