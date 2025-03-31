Why Verdansk going back to its roots might just save Warzone

Call of Duty might have just saved Warzone with Verdansk returning to its roots. It shouldn't come as a surprise that Warzone hasn't been doing well lately. Cheating, server issues, bugs, glitches, and more have made the experience poor for many. However, fans are now looking forward to Verdansk, hoping its arrival can breathe new life into the battle royale title.

But not all fans are on board with the idea. Many fans are skeptical about the map returning to the game.

However, I firmly believe that Call of Duty might have nailed it this time around, and the iconic map's return might just save the title. In the section below, I have shared my thoughts on the return of Verdansk and how it can save Warzone.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

Why the return of the OG Verdansk might save Warzone

The answer to why OG Verdansk's return to Warzone might save the game is pretty simple — this is what fans exactly asked for. Now, that might seem vague right out of the bat, but hear me out.

In Season 3, it's not just the map that is returning, but also many features that made Warzone a household name during the pandemic. The developers are doing a lot to ensure that the upcoming update meets the standards of the original map.

For example, one of the changes coming with the iconic map is an update to the movement system. To keep the experience faithful to the original game without stripping away its modern-day technologies and mechanics, Call of Duty is giving the movement system an overhaul. This is especially true for Omnimovement, which is being modified to match the mechanics of the original.

Now, one counter-argument I have often come across is that the return of the map Verdansk is only appealing to veteran fans. Hence, nostalgia alone won't be enough to save the game, since it will entice seasoned fans and not necessarily the newer ones.

This is where I disagree. The return of Verdansk might appeal to the veteran players, but the other updates and returning features will cater to fans both old and new.

The updated movement system, Mil-Sim Operator skins, classic weapons such as the Kilo 141, and a lot more are being brought to the shooter.

Furthermore, some features, such as improvements to the Killcam UI, graphics that meet current-gen standards, and an enhanced vehicle combat system, are not just for veterans or even newbies but fans of the battle royale genre.

That said, there are a few things that Call of Duty must address. These include a more robust anti-cheat system, improved server stability, quick fixes for any bugs and glitches that emerge, and more.

Hence, I believe that bringing back Verdansk to Warzone might just be what it needs to gain traction and make a comeback.

