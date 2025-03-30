"Nothing about bringing in new players": COD content creator is not happy with the changes in Warzone Verdansk

The return of the Warzone Verdansk map is set for April 3, 2025. Veteran players and COD enthusiasts must be no strangers to the map's legacy. It was released in March 2020 and became perhaps the most popular map in the game's history. Now, after over four long years, Verdansk is coming back.

During the run-up to the launch, COD streamer and content creator Inkslasher pointed out that the marketing for the map looks the same as it did years ago. Inkslasher took to X on March 29, 2025, to express their views about the map's iconic return with the following remarks:

"My worry for Verdansk is that all the marketing is based on nostalgia. Trying to get old players to return. Nothing about bringing in new players. Am I crazy for thinking this? For example here is the same marketing years apart."

The content creator compared the poster of the map from its Cold War era to the one released for Black Ops 6. Admittedly, the two do appear strikingly similar in most ways that matter. The only few differences in the maps' physicality appear in the Verdansk Stadium's roof and the wilderness around it.

Comparing the two, @Inkslasher brought up an important point. They believed that perhaps the map's return is based entirely on nostalgia. This can certainly help bring veteran players back to the battleground, but it may not be enough to invite new ones.

Changes in Warzone Verdansk highlight a return to a bygone era

Many changes highlight the return of the Warzone Verdansk map. For instance, the developers promised to make changes to the movement in Warzone. This change stands out especially because of the strong Omnimovement mechanics introduced in Black Ops 6.

Furthermore, new content also brings back old weapons, such as the Kilo 141, and old vehicles in Warzone Verdansk. The changes are loud and drastic. The aim of the developers at Treyarch is to bring the map back to its full former glory.

It is important to note that Verdansk went through quite a few changes during its time in Warzone. However, the version in Black Ops 6 Season 3 will be the same that players witnessed in March 2020. Therefore, a certain sense of nostalgia certainly lingers around the map's return. Regardless, perhaps it is too early to tell whether new players will be attracted to it or not.

