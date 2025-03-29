Call of Duty has acknowledged Shadowbans in Warzone and Black Ops 6 for the first time, and here's what you need to know

Call of Duty has finally opened up about the Shadowbans in Warzone and Black Ops 6. Players have long been complaining about getting Shadowbanned without valid reasons and many were frustrated as their matchmaking abilities were limited. However, Call of Duty has never been upfront about it. The issue had always been shrouded in mystery, leading to endless speculations.

Ad

Fortunately, the developers have finally decided to unveil everything behind these Shadowbans in a bid to be more transparent. In the recent blog post titled RICOCHET Anti-Cheat Update – Season 03, the developers discussed numerous new updates that are coming to their anti-cheat system in Season 3, and therein, it dedicated an entire section concerning Shadowbans in Warzone and Black Ops 6.

To learn more about these bans as discussed in the official Call of Duty blog, make sure to read below.

Ad

Trending

How do Shadowbans in Warzone and Black Ops 6 work?

Call of Duty has defined Shadowbans in Warzone and Black Ops 6 as LMM or Limited Matchmaking. It means that players who were found to be suspicious in these titles, wouldn't be banned outright. Instead, they are matched against players who are in a similar scenario, thus limiting their matchmaking pool.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This is done to ensure that their systems get enough time to screen a player's activity and determine if they were cheating or not. They have also stated that if a player is Shadowbanned and happens to form a party with others who are not, the entire party will be part of the Limited Matchmaking lobbies.

Also read: Call of Duty shuts down another cheat provider and this might be great news for Warzone fans in Season 3

Ad

Since the system is uncertain at first, they are simply put in a Limited Matchmaking lobby or issued a Shadowban to prevent further damage in case they happen to be cheating for real. If they are innocent the limited matchmaking restrictions are then removed. However, if they are guilty, the system issues them a permanent ban.

So how does the anti-cheat system determine if a user should be Shadowbanned? The first is simply reports. If a player has been reported by several accounts, they are likely to come under scrutiny. Second, if an account sees major changes all of a sudden, and finally, if a new account is dropping improbable stats. These are only a few of the ways that raise an alarm internally.

Ad

Finally, Call of Duty has also added some stats to show the number of players who have been issued Shadowbans in Warzone and Black Ops 6. As per the report, so far only 0.15% of the entire player population faces Limited Matchmaking. But it can also increase momentarily if a Shadowbanned player joins a party as doing so will also include other party members in the LMM lobbies.

Read more: BlackCell Battle Pass might finally be worth buying in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, here's why

Ad

That covers everything that you need to know about the Shadowbans in Warzone and Black Ops 6.

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback