Shadow ban is mostly used by developers to detect cheating in multiplayer titles. While this tool operates discretely, players can usually look out for certain signs to see if they’ve been affected.

Unlike other traditional bans that completely restrict the player’s access to the game, a shadow ban introduces restrictions partially for the player’s experience on the game, such as those on matchmaking and other lobby experiences.

In this article, we go through a detailed procedure for players to check if they have been shadow banned.

How to check if you’ve been Shadow banned in Warzone

To check whether you've been shadow banned in Warzone, visit the official Activision website and then follow these steps:

After entering the official Activision website, locate the support section on the website’s homepage.

In the support section, locate the Appeal a Ban option and click on it.

option and click on it. On the Appeal a ban page, log in to your Activision account linked with Warzone.

After accepting the terms and service of the notice, click on Agree and continue . Upon clicking, you'll be directed to another screen that presents one of three options:

. Upon clicking, you'll be directed to another screen that presents one of three options: "No Ban Detected": If your account is not currently banned, you'll receive this notification.

"Account is Under Review": This indicates your account is being investigated or is under review for potential violations.

"Permanently Banned": If your account has been permanently banned, you'll receive this notification.

Note that the appeal process and the options presented may vary depending on the specific policies and procedures implemented by Activision. Additionally, users should ensure they're accessing the official Activision website and not any unauthorized pages.

Players can also recognize if they have been shadow banned in Warzone by observing some signs in their gameplay experience, including prolonged matchmaking time, limited access to certain lobbies and game modes, or other unusual lobby experiences.

