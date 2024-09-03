Warzone and MW3 Season 5 are scheduled to end on September 18, 2024. Although Call of Duty has yet to confirm the end date, it can be easily calculated by looking at the Season 5 Battle Pass timer as well as the Weekly challenges schedule. This gives us an accurate end date for Season 5 as well as the launch date for Season 6.
Furthermore, Call of Duty always releases their new seasonal updates at 9 am PT. Hence, it can be said for certain that the Warzone and MW3 Season 5 will end on September 18, 2024, at 9 am PT, following which the Season 6 update will drop.
However, depending on your region of residence, this date and time might appear a little different. Hence, in this brief article, we'll take a closer look at the Warzone and MW3 Season 5 end date and time for all regions.
When does Warzone and MW3 Season 5 end?
As mentioned earlier, the Warzone and MW3 Season 5 will end on September 18, 2024, at 9 am PT. Here's how the Season 5 end date and time might look different depending on where you reside:
As seen in the above table, the end date shifts by a day for certain parts of the world, which include countries such as China, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. That said, note that these are merely time zone differences. Season 5 will end for all the regions simultaneously. The date and time are converted for the reader's convenience.
As Season 5 comes to an end, Season 6 will go live, which is the final season for Modern Warfare 3. Check out the section below to see what you can expect from the upcoming season.
What to expect from Warzone and MW3 Season 6
Although the official details about Warzone and MW3 Season 6 are scarce, there are quite a few leaks that give us a brief idea of what to expect. Here are some of the major leaks for the upcoming season:
- Three new weapons: According to a leak, Season 6 is set to receive three new weapons: ARX-160, RPL-20, and HCAR.
- New Aftermarket Parts: Quite a few Aftermarket Parts will be joining the games in the upcoming season. However, only a few of them have been leaked online and they are reportedly for the KATT-AMR, Stormender, and MX Guardian.
- Alejandro Vargas Operator: According to a leak, the Modern Warfare 2 character Alejandro Vargas will be returning in the next season as an Operator in the Battle Pass.
- The Haunting Event: As reported by Semtex Leaks, The Haunting Event is also scheduled in Season 6. However, details about it at the moment are quite scarce and fans will have to wait for more intel on the horror-themed event.
