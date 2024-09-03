Warzone and MW3 Season 5 are scheduled to end on September 18, 2024. Although Call of Duty has yet to confirm the end date, it can be easily calculated by looking at the Season 5 Battle Pass timer as well as the Weekly challenges schedule. This gives us an accurate end date for Season 5 as well as the launch date for Season 6.

Furthermore, Call of Duty always releases their new seasonal updates at 9 am PT. Hence, it can be said for certain that the Warzone and MW3 Season 5 will end on September 18, 2024, at 9 am PT, following which the Season 6 update will drop.

However, depending on your region of residence, this date and time might appear a little different. Hence, in this brief article, we'll take a closer look at the Warzone and MW3 Season 5 end date and time for all regions.

Trending

When does Warzone and MW3 Season 5 end?

As mentioned earlier, the Warzone and MW3 Season 5 will end on September 18, 2024, at 9 am PT. Here's how the Season 5 end date and time might look different depending on where you reside:

Time Zone Date and Time Pacific Time (PT)

September 18, 2024, at 9 am

Mountain Time (MT) September 18, 2024, at 10 am Central Time (CT) September 18, 2024, at 11 am Eastern Time (ET) September 18, 2024, at 12 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) September 18, 2024, at 4 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST) September 18, 2024, at 6 pm Eastern European Time (EET) September 18, 2024, at 6 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) September 18, 2024, at 9:30 pm China Standard Time (CST) September 19, 2024, at 12 am (next day) Japan Standard Time (JST) September 19, 2024, at 1 am (next day) Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) September 19, 2024, at 3 am (next day) New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) September 19, 2024, at 4 am

As seen in the above table, the end date shifts by a day for certain parts of the world, which include countries such as China, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. That said, note that these are merely time zone differences. Season 5 will end for all the regions simultaneously. The date and time are converted for the reader's convenience.

As Season 5 comes to an end, Season 6 will go live, which is the final season for Modern Warfare 3. Check out the section below to see what you can expect from the upcoming season.

Also read: Verdansk is officially returning in Warzone: Everything we know

What to expect from Warzone and MW3 Season 6

Exploring MW3 and Warzone Season 6 leaks (Image via Activision)

Although the official details about Warzone and MW3 Season 6 are scarce, there are quite a few leaks that give us a brief idea of what to expect. Here are some of the major leaks for the upcoming season:

Three new weapons: According to a leak, Season 6 is set to receive three new weapons: ARX-160 , RPL-20 , and HCAR .

According to a leak, Season 6 is set to receive three new weapons: , , and . New Aftermarket Parts: Quite a few Aftermarket Parts will be joining the games in the upcoming season. However, only a few of them have been leaked online and they are reportedly for the KATT-AMR, Stormender, and MX Guardian.

Quite a few Aftermarket Parts will be joining the games in the upcoming season. However, only a few of them have been leaked online and they are reportedly for the KATT-AMR, Stormender, and MX Guardian. Alejandro Vargas Operator: According to a leak, the Modern Warfare 2 character Alejandro Vargas will be returning in the next season as an Operator in the Battle Pass.

According to a leak, the Modern Warfare 2 character Alejandro Vargas will be returning in the next season as an Operator in the Battle Pass. The Haunting Event: As reported by Semtex Leaks, The Haunting Event is also scheduled in Season 6. However, details about it at the moment are quite scarce and fans will have to wait for more intel on the horror-themed event.

Read more: Haunting event in Warzone and MW3: Everything we know

For more related Call of Duty articles, check out the links below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback