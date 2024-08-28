Verdansk is officially returning in Warzone: Everything we know 

Verdansk is officially returning in Call of Duty: Warzone. After much anticipation, Call of Duty has just announced in the CODNEXT and stated that the fan-favorite map Verdansk will officially return in Warzone next year. Details are sparse at the moment; however, we can expect a remastered version of the Warzone's best map in 2025.

Read on to learn more about Verdansk's return in Warzone.

When does Verdansk return to Warzone?

According to the latest announcement, the Verdansk map will return to Warzone in Spring 2025. The exact date of the return is yet to be announced. However, we can expect that it will come with a seasonal update in Black Ops 6 and Warzone next year. In their official X account, Call of Duty stated,

"Run it back. Verdansk will return to Call of Duty #Warzone in 2025"

Released in 2020, Verdansk is the first battle royale map in Call of Duty: Warzone. While the map stayed a fan favorite for over a year, Activision later replaced the map with the Caldera. Later, several new battle royale maps were introduced in Warzone, but fans always clamored about Vedansk's return.

In the Modern Warfare 3 campaign, we had experienced the fan-favorite map for some time as a part of the storyline. However, it was never enough to satisfy the CoD fanbase. Since then, there have been several rumors about Verdansk's return to Warzone. Finally, Call of Duty has officially announced that the Verdansk is coming back, and we will update you guys with more details when we get our hands on them.

