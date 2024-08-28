MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Week 6 challenges: Rewards and how to complete

The MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Week 6 challenges are now live. This week brings a host of new challenges for players to take on and rewards to reap. The formula for these weekly challenges remains unchanged. There are seven tasks for each major game mode i.e., Multiplayer, Zombies, and Battle Royale. Each of these tasks has XP rewards for completing them, but that's not all.
Completing any five of the seven challenges in any of the modes will mark the Week 6 challenges as complete, earning players this week's final reward, which is a new Aftermarket Part.
In this article, we'll look at all the MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Week 6 challenges and the rewards you can earn by completing them.
All MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Week 6 challenges and rewards
The following are all the MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Week 6 challenges and rewards:
MW3 Multiplayer Season 5 Week 6 challenges and rewards
The MW3 Multiplayer Season 5 Week 6 challenges are pretty straightforward and you won't face any issue completing any of them. The only challenge that might prove a bit troublesome is the Shotgun Double Kill task. For this challenge, it is recommended to drop into the Hardcore Playlist and you'll be done with it in no time.
Here are all the tasks and the XP rewards you can earn by completing them:
MW3 Zombies Season 5 Week 6 challenges and rewards
The MW3 Zombies Season 5 Week 6 challenges aren't difficult and are actually quite similar to the ones in Multiplayer. Except in this mode, you must get hundreds of zombie kills instead. However, it can be time-consuming and you might have to make multiple infils into Urzikstan to get them all done.
Here's what this week entails:
Warzone Season 5 Week 6 challenges and rewards
Warzone Season 5 Week 6 challenges mostly require you to open loot caches in different parts of the map Fortune's Keep. They are pretty straightforward and you can get them all done within a few matches. Note that you need not complete all seven of them to get Week 6 challenges as complete unless you want the additional XP rewards.
Here are all the challenges and rewards:
Final reward for completing MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Week 6 challenges
The final reward for completing MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Week 6 challenges is the JAK Deathmarch Kit for the BAL-27 Assault Rifle. To unlock this Aftermarket Kit, you must complete any five out of the seven Week 6 challenges in any mode. Doing so will unlock the kit and you'll be able to equip it with the BAL-27.
JAK Deathmarch replaces the bullets of this Assault Rifle with high-voltage power cells and the Barrel with a photonic scatter Barrel, allowing you to shoot lasers out of the firearm that are extremely effective at taking down enemies at closer ranges, replicating a futuristic Shotgun for intense close quarters gameplay.
That covers everything that you need to know about MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Week 6 challenges and the rewards.
