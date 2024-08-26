5 things you might've missed in Black Ops 6 multiplayer trailer 

The Black Ops 6 multiplayer trailer revealed many intricate details about Call of Duty's upcoming FPS title. It showcased interesting visuals that provided glimpses of the multiplayer mode in Black Ops 6. The trailer has generated excitement in the FPS community by releasing footage from the long-awaited multiplayer mode, featuring fresh gameplay, a novel weapon arsenal, and more.

Things you may have missed in the Black Ops 6 multiplayer trailer

1) Zombie Operators

Elizabeth Grey Operator in Black Ops 6 multiplayer trailer (Image via Activision)

The Black Ops 6 multiplayer trailer featured many interesting highlights about the upcoming FPS title. The inclusion of Zombies Operators was one of the major details that came forward during the reveal. The clip featured prominent operators like Weaver, Maya, and Grey from the world of Black Ops 6 Zombies.

The official appearance of these characters has led to the possibility of Zombie operators being playable in the multiplayer mode. However, the full line-up of Zombie characters is yet to be revealed.

2) Old weapons return

Tomahawk throwable weapon in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

The Black Ops 6 multiplayer trailer showcased distinctive weapons, including the renowned Tomahawk, which was displayed as a throwable in the gameplay footage. Initially introduced in a Black Ops campaign mission, the Tomahawk was used by Alex Mason for a melee hunt against a worker.

The Tomahawk isn't the only weapon highlighted in the trailer that has made its way from the previous COD titles. The AS VAL assault rifle, originally from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019, also had a brief appearance in the footage.

3) RC-XD Killstreak

RC-XD killstreak in Black Ops 6 (Image via Actvision)

The Remote Controlled Explosive Device (RC-XD) was also featured in the gameplay trailer, confirming its arrival in the game. This lethal killstreak was featured in many previous COD titles, of which the latest was Black Ops Cold War. It can be controlled remotely like an RC car and detonated within a limited time frame, making it an interesting prospect during close-call moments.

This killstreak will also be useful for long-range counters as it automatically detonates after a set duration. The RC-XD also featured a speed boost feature in the earlier titles which made it even more lethal.

4) Prestige Master Emblem

Prestige Master Emblem in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

The main highlight of the Black Ops 6 multiplayer trailer was the reveal of a new Prestige Master Emblem that players can earn by completing challenges and making progress in the game.

Activision has reintroduced the Prestige system from prior Call of Duty entries in Black Ops 6. Upon reaching level 55, players will gain access to the entire weapon inventory in addition to all the perks. Prestige Master is unlocked upon reaching level 55 for the tenth time, enabling further progression through additional levels and associated rewards

5) Human shield mechanic

Human shield gameplay in Black Ops 6 gameplay trailer (Image via Activision)

The multiplayer trailer also features a brief moment where a new body shield mechanic is shown. This is a new technique where players can use live opponents as shields that block incoming damage, thereby protecting the player.

The gameplay footage showed a glimpse of this new mechanic where an Operator pulls out the pistol to get a hold of the opponent and use that as a shield. This mechanic appeared to allow shooting while holding another player hostage at the cost of mobility.

