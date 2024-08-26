Black Ops 6 Zombies characters are coming as Operators in Multiplayer

Characters from Black Ops 6 Zombies will also be available as playable Operators in the Multiplayer. In the recent Black Ops 6 Multiplayer reveal trailer, Call of Duty offered fans a closer look at the mode. Soon, a few eagle-eyed viewers noticed that characters from the Zombies mode were also available in the Multiplayer. Hence, while we can confirm that at least some of the characters from Zombies will be in the Multiplayer, this was a crossover no one expected.

In the recent Black Ops 6 Multiplayer trailer, Zombies characters Maya, Grey, and Weaver were seen as Operators. This inadvertently confirmed that if not all, at least a few characters from the Zombies will be making their way to the title's Multiplayer mode.

At the timestamp of 0:52 of the BO6 trailer, fans could see Grigori Weaver diving forward with a rifle in his hands. Next up at 1:56, Maya Aguinaldo, the brand new character introduced with Black Ops 6 Zombies, could also be seen running across an empty pool with other Operators as they take the fight to their enemies.

Finally, Elizabeth Grey can be seen at 2:04 of the video, sitting in the classic Black Ops position with a pistol in each hand.

However, Mackenzie "Mac" Carver, the fourth Zombies character was missing from this trailer. That said, Carver might just be a part of the crew and all the characters from Zombies might be making their way to the Multiplayer mode. Still, as of the time of writing, only three out of the four characters have been confirmed as Multiplayer operators.

That covers everything that you need to know about BO6 Zombies characters in the Multiplayer mode.

