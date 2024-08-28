  • home icon
  Warzone and MW3 August 28 patch notes: JAK Deathmarch disable, Zombies changes, bug fixes, and more

Warzone and MW3 August 28 patch notes: JAK Deathmarch disable, Zombies changes, bug fixes, and more

By Debabrata Naiya
Modified Aug 28, 2024 16:05 GMT
Warzone and MW3 August 28 patch notes
Warzone and MW3 August 28 patch notes have arrived (Image via Activision)

Warzone and MW3 August 28 patch notes have officially arrived. Today's small update has changed some significant things in both the games. CoD developers have notified that they have disabled the BAL-27's JAK Deathmarch conversion kit due to an issue. Further, the C4 has also been removed from the Warzone Ranked Play. As for Modern Warfare 3, this small update has fixed some minor bugs in both the multiplayer and the zombies mode.

Read on to learn more about Warzone and MW3 August 28 patch notes.

Warzone August 28 patch notes

Here are all the changes done to Warzone after today's update:

GAMEPLAY

  • C4 has been disabled in Ranked Play.

WEAPONS

Adjustments:

  • JAK Deathmarch Converstion Kit
  • Due to an issue the JAK Deathmarch has been disabled.

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed an issue allowing players to duplicate items.
  • Fixed an issue causing Big Game Bounty contracts to reward less cash than intended.
  • Fixed an issue preventing a Redeploy Drone Beacon from leaving if placed on a moving platform.
  • Fixed an issue preventing players from reloading with the JAK Protean Conversion Kit equipped.
Modern Warfare 3 August 28 patch notes

Here are all the changes done to Modern Warfare 3 after today's update:

Global

Customization

  • Reverted the look of the Black Camo to its intended appearance.

Multiplayer

Weapons & Attachments

Handguns

  • Basilisk (MWII)
  • JAK Gunslinger Conversion Kit
  • Fixed an issue causing loss of firing ability after canceling the reload animation.

Ranked Play

  • Removed the duplicate Infantry Vest entry in the Loadout UI.

Zombies

UIX

  • Bug Fixes
  • Lobby music now respects the Gameplay Music Volume value in Audio Settings.
  • Fixed an issue causing an incorrect count of Crafting Schematics to be displayed.

Gameplay

  • Improved the probability of receiving rare Schematics in a triangle puzzle Reward Rift.
  • Refined Aetherium Crystal: 65% chance
  • Flawless Aetherium Crystal: 35% chance
  • Epic Aether Tool: 65% chance
  • Legendary Aether Tool: 35% chance

That covers everything you need to know about Warzone and MW3 August 28 patch notes.

Edited by Debabrata Naiya
