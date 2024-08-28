Warzone and MW3 August 28 patch notes: JAK Deathmarch disable, Zombies changes, bug fixes, and more

Warzone and MW3 August 28 patch notes have officially arrived. Today's small update has changed some significant things in both the games. CoD developers have notified that they have disabled the BAL-27's JAK Deathmarch conversion kit due to an issue. Further, the C4 has also been removed from the Warzone Ranked Play. As for Modern Warfare 3, this small update has fixed some minor bugs in both the multiplayer and the zombies mode.
Warzone August 28 patch notes
Here are all the changes done to Warzone after today's update:
GAMEPLAY
- C4 has been disabled in Ranked Play.
WEAPONS
Adjustments:
- JAK Deathmarch Converstion Kit
- Due to an issue the JAK Deathmarch has been disabled.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue allowing players to duplicate items.
- Fixed an issue causing Big Game Bounty contracts to reward less cash than intended.
- Fixed an issue preventing a Redeploy Drone Beacon from leaving if placed on a moving platform.
- Fixed an issue preventing players from reloading with the JAK Protean Conversion Kit equipped.
Modern Warfare 3 August 28 patch notes
Here are all the changes done to Modern Warfare 3 after today's update:
Global
Customization
- Reverted the look of the Black Camo to its intended appearance.
Multiplayer
Weapons & Attachments
Handguns
- Basilisk (MWII)
- JAK Gunslinger Conversion Kit
- Fixed an issue causing loss of firing ability after canceling the reload animation.
Ranked Play
- Removed the duplicate Infantry Vest entry in the Loadout UI.
Zombies
UIX
- Bug Fixes
- Lobby music now respects the Gameplay Music Volume value in Audio Settings.
- Fixed an issue causing an incorrect count of Crafting Schematics to be displayed.
Gameplay
- Improved the probability of receiving rare Schematics in a triangle puzzle Reward Rift.
- Refined Aetherium Crystal: 65% chance
- Flawless Aetherium Crystal: 35% chance
- Epic Aether Tool: 65% chance
- Legendary Aether Tool: 35% chance
