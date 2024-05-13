Verdansk, the first battle royale map in Warzone, is often hailed as one of the greatest maps in the game's history. Players often compare the current maps to Verdansk, which shows their dislike for Warzone Season 3 and obsession with MW19 Warzone.

According to fans, Verdansk stands out as the superior map in Warzone. However, this does not imply that other maps, such as Urzikistan and Vondel, are inferior in any way. Player opinions on this matter are diverse. A Reddit user named u/whysodoubtful shared a clip where Verdansk was depicted as a more favorable choice than the aforementioned maps.

The mostly negative reviews of Warzone on the Steam platform are a prime example of why players are unsatisfied with the current state of the game. The game is filled with bugs, hackers, and optimization issues. According to a user named u/HalflingElf, the game failed to incorporate the best characteristics of its predecessor and rather, introduced new mechanics that received mixed reactions from players globally.

Comment byu/whysodoubtful from discussion inCODWarzone Expand Post

Another user named u/whysodoubtful mentioned how the audio system in the Cold War Warzone was better than the current Warzone. Audio lag has been an issue since the release of MW2 Warzone and still exists in the game. Player reviews denote that it is often difficult to read enemies' footsteps during counters in the game due to bugged audio and unwanted sound effects.

Another user u/Fit-Cook6797 further explained the issue and said,

"The simplicity made it more intense, while these added noises in the current rendition just make it feel ridiculous."

Comment byu/whysodoubtful from discussion inCODWarzone Expand Post

A user named u/Chris_Hansen_AMA stated how Verdansk and MW19 Warzone were better in terms of simplicity. The game was fairly new at the time and had limited content, whereas the current Warzone is overflooded with content which makes it difficult for players to focus on one aspect of the game. This suggests that the game has strayed from its original design and purpose due to incorporating numerous game modes.

Another user u/whysodoubtful further evaluated this and said,

"Audio was so much better, colors were so much better. Idk, everything was better?".

It seems that nostalgia doesn't seem to be the sole driver behind fans' anticipation for Verdansk's return to Warzone. The game's initial success in MW19 can be attributed to a renewed emphasis on battle royale gameplay and improved player experience.

Warzone players are still obsessed with the Verdansk map, claiming that it is better than current maps

Warzone is one of the most engaging yet criticized franchises that Call of Duty has to offer. Season 3 of Warzone revamped the game with new maps and gameplay changes. Nostalgia and variations in gameplay have sparked a preference among fans for MW19's Warzone and its Verdansk map, as opposed to the current game

Rebirth Island's return is widely regarded as a key factor in the new season's success, causing significant increases in audience engagement. However, fans still feel that the game lacks originality compared to the first Warzone that came out on March 10, 2020.

Check out more CoD articles here: