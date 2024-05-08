CoD 2024 Warzone Verdansk details leaked: Black Ops 6 integration, new map, gameplay features, and more

A lot of rumors and leaked reports so far have indicated that CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 will bring back Verdansk in Warzone. The iconic map was last seen in the original Warzone game and has never been witnessed since then. Although players can enjoy it inside Warzone Mobile, the regular, mainstream battle royale title is yet to have it back. That said, now it seems like the map could be returning in 2024.

Several reliable insiders have reiterated recently that Verdansk will come back with CoD 2024 Black Ops 6. Also, the Warzone battle royale is set to include a lot of elements from Treyarch's next FPS premium.

Note: Players are advised to take early leaks, rumors, or speculations with a grain of salt unless there's an official confirmation from the developers.

Verdansk map in Warzone will reportedly return with CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 according to leaked reports

Trusted scooper @realityuk_ recently shared a post on social media platform X while mentioning that Verdank's return is imminent based on the strings found in Modern Warfare 3's game files. According to the insider, Verdansk is confirmed to return, possibly in Warzone this year with the launch of CoD 2024 Black Ops 6. Last year, reliable insider Tom Henderson first hinted at the big comeback of Verdansk in Warzone.

Meanwhile, there have been other interesting leaked reports on Warzone as well. Some of these details indicate that Warzone battle royale may feature numerous elements based on Black Ops 6. In simple words, players might receive an integration with CoD 2024 in terms of weapons and overall gameplay movement.

Verdansk was last seen in the original Warzone (Image via Activision)

While it's just a speculation, Warzone Season 1 in 2024, around the period of December, may unveil Verdansk as a new map. Another interesting thing to note is that the cosmetics (operator skins and weapon bundles) based on MW3 and MW2 are also expected to be available inside Warzone going forward. However, the same won't likely be the case with the main premium game itself, that is, Black Ops 6.

As of this writing, everything should be taken with a grain of salt since Activision is yet to officially reveal the upcoming FPS installment for 2024. The publisher is set to announce the game next month during the Xbox Showcase event on June 9.

For more news and the latest updates on CoD 2024 and Warzone, keep following Sportskeeda.