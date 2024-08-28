How to unlock JAK Deathmarch Aftermarket Part in MW3 and Warzone

The JAK Deathmarch Aftermarket Part for the BAL-27 assault rifle is now available to unlock in MW3 and Warzone through the Season 5 Week 6 challenges. This conversion kit is unique, transforming the assault rifle into a laser weapon by using high-voltage power cell ammo and a photonic scatter barrel that generates laser blasts capable of dealing damage.

However, a recent patch note informed that this Aftermarket Part is currently disabled in Warzone.

This article guides you on how to unlock the JAK Deathmarch Aftermarket Part in MW3 and Warzone, so you can quickly explore this new AMP once the developers lift the restriction

How to get the JAK Deathmarch Aftermarket Part in MW3 and Warzone

To unlock the JAK Deathmarch Aftermarket Part in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, you must complete five Season 5 Week 6 challenges.

Every Wednesday, the weekly challenges refresh, offering 21 new challenges across all titles, including MW3 Multiplayer, MW3 Zombies, and Warzone, with each title featuring seven challenges.

However, you only need to complete five challenges from any one set. So, choose your preferred title and complete the listed challenges to unlock the JAK Deathmarch AMP.

MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Week 6 challenges

Here are all the tasks, as presented in-game:

MW3 Multiplayer

All MW3 Multiplayer Season 5 Week 6 challenges (Image via Activision)

Get 300 Operator Assists.

Get 25 Operator Kills while Sliding or Crouched.

Get 15 Operator Kills with a Recommended Assault Rifle or Battle Rifle.

Get 3 Operator Hipfire Double Kills with Shotguns.

Get 25 Operator TacStance Kills with Assault Rifles.

Get 25 Operator Kills with a Weapon set to Burst Fire Mode.

EMP 10 Operators or Killstreaks.

MW3 Zombies

All MW3 Zombies Season 5 Week 6 challenges (Image via Activision)

Complete 10 Contracts.

Get 250 Critical Kills with a Shotgun.

Get 300 Kills with a Recommended Assault Rifle or Battle Rifle.

Get 500 Fire Damage Kills with a Shotgun.

Get 100 TacStance Kills with Assault Rifles.

Get 150 Kills with a Weapon set to Burst Fire Mode.

Get 10 Kills without being hit 20 times with a Shotgun.

Warzone (Battle Royale)

All Warzone Season 5 Week 6 challenges (Image via Activision)

In Warzone Fortune's Keep. open 20 Loot Caches in the North Region (Gatehouse, Keep, Terraces).

In Warzone Fortune's Keep. open 20 Loot Caches in the East Region (Konni Outpost, Lighthouse, Pier, Winery).

In Warzone, place in the top 10 five times.

In Warzone, get 5 Operator Kills or Kill Assists with a Recommended Weapon

In Warzone Fortune's Keep. open 20 Loot Caches in the West Region (Graveyard, Overlook, Town).

In Warzone Fortune's Keep. open 20 Loot Caches in the South Region (Ground Zero).

In Warzone, complete 15 Contract(s).

Unlocking the JAK Deathmarch Aftermarket Part will be easy for all titles this week. In MW3 Multiplayer, the five challenges are much easier compared to last week’s set. Most tasks can be quickly completed using an assault rifle, especially the meta STG44.

For MW3 Zombies, while the tasks remain straightforward, they are more time-consuming. You'll need to infil and exfil the zombie-filled Urzikstan map multiple times to complete the five tasks.

Warzone players will find this week's challenges particularly easy, as there’s no need to gather kills. Instead, you'll need to open loot caches on the Fortune’s Keep map. Given its smaller size compared to Urzikstan, you can complete the challenges even faster.

This covers everything there is to know about unlocking the JAK Deathmarch AMP in MW3 and Warzone.

