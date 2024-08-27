Call of Duty Endowment Bowl V in MW3 and Warzone: All viewership rewards and how to unlock

  • home icon
By Ivy Lucas
Modified Aug 27, 2024 02:36 GMT
CODE Bowl V takes place on August 28, 2024 (Image via Activision)

The iconic Call of Duty Endowment Bowl (C.O.D.E.) V is on the horizon and will feature the best military esports teams from the US, UK, and Canada. It will take place on August 28, 2024, and fans will see military esports teams take on CoD pros. Organized by USAA, the event aims to provide 100,000 military veterans with quality jobs.

Those who tune in to the C.O.D.E. Bowl V will get viewership rewards in MW3 and Warzone, including a weapon camo, weapon charm, a loading screen, and an animated emblem.

How to unlock Call of Duty Endowment Bowl V viewership rewards in MW3 and Warzone

Guide to unlocking the CODE Bowl V rewards (Image via Activision)

To unlock the C.O.D.E. Bowl V rewards in MW3 and Warzone, follow the steps below:

  1. Create or sign in with your Activision account.
  2. Link your Activision account to Battle.net, PSN, Xbox, or Steam account.
  3. Link your Twitch or YouTube account with Call of Duty.
  4. Watch the official broadcast on Twitch or YouTube with your linked account.
  5. Claim the drop/rewards in your inventory.

You can unlock different in-game rewards depending on how much time you spend watching the stream. To get all four rewards, you need to watch the broadcast for two hours.

All rewards in Call of Duty Endowment Bowl V viewership rewards in MW3 and Warzone

As mentioned, you can get up to four rewards by watching the Call of Duty Endowment Bowl V livestream. These in-game cosmetics feature a gray and orange-themed aesthetic that resembles the C.O.D.E. Bowl logo.

CODE Bowl V rewards in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

Here's the full list of the viewership rewards and the time required to acquire them:

  • "Every Bit of Bravery" Animated Emblem: 30 minutes
  • "Far Out Flexin'" Loading Screen: 60 minutes
  • "Please Rewind" Weapon Charm: 90 minutes
  • "Bowl Buzzkill" Weapon Camo: 120 minutes

Note that these rewards can only be claimed for up to 48 hours after the event, so make sure to access them before they expire.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
