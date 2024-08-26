Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Beta is near and players will be able to earn exciting in-game rewards for free. The main requirement to obtain all these rewards in the upcoming title is to play the Beta when it launches. From a brand new "Squish" Westpoint Operator skin to the "Bug Smasher" Weapon Blueprint, the rewards consist of exciting in-game cosmetics that players can use upon the official launch of Black Ops 6 on August 25.

To learn about how to claim all Black Ops 6 Beta rewards, read on.

All Black Ops 6 Beta rewards and how to unlock them

To unlock the Black Ops 6 Beta rewards, you must continue playing the game. Rewards will be locked under specific in-game levels. The more levels you reach, the more rewards you unlock. To accelerate your process, try to get more kills in-game and complete as many objectives as possible.

Here are all the rewards and required levels required to unlock them:

Level 2: “ Beta Tester ” Animated Emblem

” Animated Emblem Level 6: “ Beta Tag ” Spray

” Spray Level 11: “ No Bugs ” Weapon Charm

” Weapon Charm Level 15: “ Quick Draw ” Emote

” Emote Level 20: “ Squish ” Westpoint Operator Skin (only unlockable during Weekend One)

” Westpoint Operator Skin (only unlockable during Weekend One) Level 20: “ Squash ” Westpoint Operator Skin (unlocked during either Weekend)

” Westpoint Operator Skin (unlocked during either Weekend) Level 23: “ The Truth Lies ” Loading Screen

” Loading Screen Level 27: “ Beta Expert ” Animated Calling Card

” Animated Calling Card Level 30: “Bug Smasher” Weapon Blueprint

All rewards in the upcoming BO6 Beta rewards (Image via Activision)

Also read: Black Ops 6 PC system requirements: Minimum and recommended, file size

The "Bug Smasher" weapon blueprint is the final reward in the Black Ops 6 Beta. To obtain it, you must reach level 30, which is the maximum level in the upcoming beta. As for the "Squish" Westpoint Operator skin, note that it'll be only unlockable during the first weekend, meaning players with the Open Beta access won't be able to unlock it without early access.

The Black Ops 6 Beta early access will commence on August 30. There will be two different weekends for this beta. The first weekend will be for those who pre-ordered the game or have the Xbox Game Pass. The early access will end on September 4, and starting from September 6-9, 2024, players on all platforms will be able to access the beta for free.

