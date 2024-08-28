All maps in Black Ops 6 Beta have been revealed by Treyarch Studios during the much-awaited CoD Next event. Ahead of the game's global launch, the developers have confirmed major details on beta content for the upcoming Call of Duty title. The beta will give players a taste of what they can expect from the gameplay of this year's premium release by Activision in the long-running FPS franchise.

This article will mention the key details on all maps in Black Ops 6 Beta starting this week for players who have pre-ordered the game already.

All maps in Black Ops 6 beta confirmed

During the CoD Next event, Treyarch developers revealed that the Black Ops 6 multiplayer beta will have eight maps.

All these maps are original and will take place after the Campaign, thus having a lore of their own. Keep reading to learn about all the maps in Black Ops 6 Beta.

Trending

Scud (Core 6v6 map)

A still from Scud multiplayer map in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

This map has players deployed to a desert military outpost following a destructive attack. Players should watch for snipers near the radar dish; its base provides a near-360-degree view.

Babylon (Core 6v6 map)

Babylon multiplayer map in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

This map features an ancient city, where players can climb on crumbled columns and crawl underneath the palace to secure vantage points to aid in their fights. There's a lot of verticality to make use of in this area. Hence, players have to stay limber as they circle the central altar and seek out the last ground.

Rewind (Core 6v6 map)

A still from the Rewind multiplayer map in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

This map has a unique layout as two outer lanes are connected by multiple routes through and around the shops. There's also a video store in the middle housing some crucial objectives.

Skyline (Core 6v6 map)

Skyline map in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

The Skyline map lets players take in breathtaking views of the surrounding countryside from the rooftop of a luxury resort that has an exquisite penthouse with access to a lounge, kitchen, gum, and pool. Moreover, players can descend into the panic room to cross under the map or fight in the open area.

Derelict (Core 6v6 map)

Derelict map in Black Ops 6 multiplayer (Image via Activision)

This map features a train graveyard shrouded by a lush forest. Abandoned and forgotten, this derelict depot along the NOR Appalachian Railroad has become a prime ambush point for a deadly battle.

Gala (Strike map)

A still from the Gala multiplayer map in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

On the Gala map, players have to explore the aftermath of an annual fundraising event in Washington D.C. They can fight on the stage or in the lounge. Along the sides, players can move through a makeshift bar, coatroom, and campaign stand.

Stakeout (Strike map)

Stakeout map as seen in Black Ops 6 multiplayer (Image via Activision)

This map features a stakeout in the Mediterranean region of Avalon that has been compromised as Operators breach the small apartment, fighting through the living room, kitchen, and bedrooms, and spilling out onto the balcony.

Pit (Strike map)

A still from the Pit multiplayer map in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

The Pit map has players burrow into a small subsection of an underground mining tunnel and then collide in the central cave. A ventilation shaft casts natural light on the cave and the mine tracks within circling back to the narrow tunnels. In this map, using ladders to climb up will be key to reaching an overhead vantage point. Alternatively, players can just stay behind the carts for ground-based encounters.

Read More: All modes in Black Ops 6 multiplayer beta

That's pretty much everything there's to know regarding all maps in Black Ops 6 beta.

For more news and the latest updates on Black Ops 6, keep following Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback