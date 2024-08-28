All modes in Black Ops 6 multiplayer beta 

Call of Duty has officially revealed all the upcoming multiplayer modes in Black Ops 6 Beta. The Black Ops 6 Beta early access will go live on August 30, and players will be able to experience five different modes in the upcoming multiplayer beta. Call of Duty has also revealed that there will be more modes when the game officially launches on October 25.

Read on to learn more about all Black Ops 6 multiplayer modes in the upcoming beta.

All upcoming modes in Black Ops 6 Beta

Here are all the upcoming modes that gamers will be able to play in the Black Ops 6 multiplayer beta:

Domination Own all the control points in the map. There will be three control points scattered around the map. Capture and hold them. First team to reach the score limit will win the game. Face Off There will be several 6v6 modes on tighter maps. A variety of existing modes will be added. Kill Order A brand new mode where players will have to eliminate the HVT (High Value Target) while keeping their own HVT alive. Team Deathmatch Eliminate all enemy players as long as the score limit is reached. The first team to reach the score limit will win the match. Hardpoint Capture and own the control points in the map. The first team to reach the score limit will win the match.

The upcoming multiplayer beta will feature four traditional modes and one brand new mode called the Kill Order. The Kill Order will be a 6v6 respawn mode where each team will have a Hige Value Target (HVT). Defeating the other team's HVT will hold a larger number of points compared to other targets. The basic objective of this mode will be similar to Team Deathmatch, where the team that reaches the score limit first will win the match.

Kill order in Black Ops 6 multiplayer (Image via Activision)

As for the other modes, there will be Team Deathmatch, Domination, Face Off, and Hardpoint. In Face Off, all score streaks will be completely disabled, and the matches will take place on Strike maps to bring out more "tactical chaos." Here are all the Strike maps that players will be able to play in the upcoming beta:

Strike Maps:

Gala (Playable in Beta)

Pit (Playable in Beta)

Stakeout (Playable in Beta, Weekend 2)

