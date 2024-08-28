All modes in Black Ops 6 multiplayer beta 

Call of Duty has officially revealed all the upcoming multiplayer modes in Black Ops 6 Beta. The Black Ops 6 Beta early access will go live on August 30, and players will be able to experience five different modes in the upcoming multiplayer beta. Call of Duty has also revealed that there will be more modes when the game officially launches on October 25.
Read on to learn more about all Black Ops 6 multiplayer modes in the upcoming beta.
All upcoming modes in Black Ops 6 Beta
Here are all the upcoming modes that gamers will be able to play in the Black Ops 6 multiplayer beta:
The upcoming multiplayer beta will feature four traditional modes and one brand new mode called the Kill Order. The Kill Order will be a 6v6 respawn mode where each team will have a Hige Value Target (HVT). Defeating the other team's HVT will hold a larger number of points compared to other targets. The basic objective of this mode will be similar to Team Deathmatch, where the team that reaches the score limit first will win the match.
As for the other modes, there will be Team Deathmatch, Domination, Face Off, and Hardpoint. In Face Off, all score streaks will be completely disabled, and the matches will take place on Strike maps to bring out more "tactical chaos." Here are all the Strike maps that players will be able to play in the upcoming beta:
Strike Maps:
- Gala (Playable in Beta)
- Pit (Playable in Beta)
- Stakeout (Playable in Beta, Weekend 2)
That covers almost everything you need to know about all the modes in the upcoming Black Ops 6 multiplayer beta.
