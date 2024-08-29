Black Ops 6 Beta pre-load sizes on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

The Black Ops 6 Beta pre-load is now available across all platforms, including PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. PC users on Battle.net were the first to receive the pre-load, followed by PlayStation and Xbox players. This feature is particularly useful, as it allows you to download and install the beta in advance, allowing immediate access to the new gameplay experience when it goes live.

If you're wondering about the pre-load size of the Black Ops 6 Beta, read on, as the next section provides the pre-load size for all platforms, along with instructions on how to pre-load the beta.

What is the pre-load size for Black Ops 6 Beta?

The pre-load size for the Black Ops 6 Beta varies across platforms. Here are the pre-load sizes for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

BO6 pre-load size for Battle.net (Image via Battle.net)

Battle.net: 31 GB

PlayStation 5: 34 GB

PlayStation 4: 15 GB

Xbox Series X|S: 36 GB

Xbox One: 17 GB

The sizes mentioned above are for players who already have Call of Duty HQ installed.

If not, the download size will be significantly larger. According to a blog post, here are the sizes for players who do not have COD HQ installed:

Battle.net: 74 GB (Approximate)

PlayStation 5: 80 GB (Approximate)

PlayStation 4: 67 GB (Approximate)

Xbox Series X|S: 75 GB (Approximate)

Xbox One: 52 GB (Approximate)

How to pre-load Black Ops 6 Beta

Pre-loading has become a straightforward process, thanks to the recent major overhaul of Call of Duty HQ's optimization.

Battle.net players can simply open the client and find the pre-released content download option in the download section.

PlayStation and Xbox players can launch Call of Duty HQ, navigate to the dedicated Black Ops 6 section, click on it, and they will be automatically prompted to pre-load the game's beta.

Black Ops 6 Beta start time

The BO6 Beta will go live simultaneously across all regions on Friday, August 30, 2024, at 10 am PT and will last for five days, ending on September 4, 2024, at 10 am PT. This phase is known as the Early Access Beta and is exclusively available to players who have pre-ordered the game.

However, players who have not pre-ordered it can join the action during the Open Beta, which starts on September 6, 2024, at 10 am PT and runs until September 9, 2024, at 10 am PT.

