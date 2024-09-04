5 things that CoD needs to change before Black Ops 6 launch

The much-awaited Black Ops 6 launch will take place in October and Treyarch is leaving no stone unturned in hyping up the game. Currently, the beta phase is underway and everyone can try out the early build of BO6. While the beta version has been mostly good in terms of giving an action-packed experience, there are a couple of things that need attention ahead of the final release.

This article will discuss five key things that Call of Duty needs to change before the Black Ops 6 launch based on what's been revealed in the beta so far.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Five changes that should be implemented before Call of Duty Black Ops 6 launch

1) Slightly poor respawns

While the respawn system is not extremely bad in Black Ops 6 Beta right now, it needs to be properly fixed ahead of launch. In certain instances on some maps, you can die almost instantly because of the game making you respawn near an enemy.

Respawns appear to be slightly consistent in Black Ops 6 Beta (Image via Activision)

The implementation of respawns is not stable at the moment. Fortunately, the good thing is that this issue is not spread across all the maps. Treyarch's team should look into this situation and fix it before the global release on October 25, 2024.

2) Connection and Packet Loss

Another crucial problem is of bad connection of Call of Duty servers. Despite having the best setup to play, you can't simply enjoy Black Ops 6 while having a poor connection from the developer's side. It can lead to a lack of interest among players as a result of constant lag due to Packet Loss/Packet Burst taking place between and after the matches.

Despite the developer rolling out a recent update to fix the servers, the problem is not yet fully resolved. Treyarch will need to bring a permanent solution to the annoying situation of Packet Loss/Packet Burst to enable a smooth Black Ops 6 launch.

3) Stim Shot needs a nerf

Similar to other Tactical Equipments, Stim Shot plays a crucial role in helping you to get a boost during crunch situations in a match. However, it seems like it's slightly overpowered compared to other equipments in Black Ops 6 Beta.

Stim Shot is slightly overpowered right now in Black Ops 6 Beta (Image via Activision)

The advantage given by the Stim Shot in healing and refreshing Tac Sprint appears to be unusually high at the moment. This means that more players may end up spamming it frequently during Multiplayer matches in the future. Hence, it should be nerfed before the main launch.

4) Inconsistent audio

The poor audio system in Black Ops 6 Beta is another major issue that needs to be resolved sooner rather than later. The developer recently addressed this problem by fixing certain aspects of the game's audio.

However, there are still instances of guns not sounding accurate apart from inconsistent footsteps on certain maps. Having stability for in-game audio is key for players during the multiplayer experience and thus, it should be fully fixed before the Black Ops 6 launch.

5) Weapon leveling

While the leveling system is fine for main guns like Assault Rifles, LMGs, Marksman Rifles, and SMGs, the same can't be said about the Secondary options. In Black Ops 6 Beta, weapons like the Pistols have got a very slow progression rate.

Weapons like Pistols are too slow to level up in Black Ops 6 Beta (Image via Activision)

Despite scoring more kills, you can't simply level up a Pistol faster in the game right now which can be tiresome for some players. Especially those who tend to use handguns very frequently. The developer should address this situation and fix it ahead of the game's global release to maintain a quicker leveling system for all weapons.

