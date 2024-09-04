Black Ops 6 Beta end time countdown: Everything we know

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Beta is live right now, and the early access will soon go offline on September 4. While there will be a week of open beta for everyone to play from September 6, today is the last chance for players to get to level 20 and grab the Squish operator skin for free. However, this one is unlockable on both beta weekends.

If you want to learn about the exact time when the Black Ops 6 Beta ends today, read more.

Black Ops 6 Beta end time for all regions

According to the official Call of Duty blog, the Black Ops 6 Beta will end on September 4 at 10 a.m. PT. If you are from a different region, here is a list of all the major regions and the time at which the early access beta will end:

Pacific Time (PT): September 4, 2024, at 10 AM

September 4, 2024, at 10 AM Mountain Time (MT): September 4, 2024, at 11 AM

September 4, 2024, at 11 AM Central Time (CT): September 4, 2024, at 12 PM

September 4, 2024, at 12 PM Eastern Time (ET): September 4, 2024, at 1 PM

September 4, 2024, at 1 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC): September 4, 2024, at 5 PM

September 4, 2024, at 5 PM British Summer Time (BST): September 4, 2024, at 6 PM

September 4, 2024, at 6 PM Moscow Standard Time (MSK): September 4, 2024, at 8 PM

September 4, 2024, at 8 PM Indian Standard Time (IST): September 4, 2024, at 10:30 PM

September 4, 2024, at 10:30 PM China Standard Time (CST): September 5, 2024, at 1 AM

September 5, 2024, at 1 AM Japan Standard Time (JST): September 5, 2024, at 2 AM

September 5, 2024, at 2 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): September 5, 2024, at 3 AM

September 5, 2024, at 3 AM New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): September 5, 2024, at 5 AM

After the end of Weekend 1, there will be a Weekend 2 for Black Ops 6 Open Beta. This will commence on September 6, 10 am PT, and end on September 9, 10 am PT.

Black Ops 6 Beta end time countdown

Here is the countdown for Black Ops 6 Beta end time today:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will officially launch on October 25, 2024. From Omnimovement to a brand new Zombies experience, this year's CoD title features a plethora of things. Black Ops 6 is also available on old-gen consoles alongside the new ones.

