CoD devs have fixed the biggest problem in Black Ops 6 Beta

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Beta has gone through several small updates today (September 4), and the developers have changed the biggest problem that players have been facing since the launch of the beta. While the game has garnered a massive attraction, fans have been complaining about the low footstep volume in the game, because of which they have been facing difficulties while fighting in the multiplayer.

CoD developers have rolled out several small updates and fixed some major issues in the game. Read on to learn more about all the changes implemented to Black Ops 6 Beta today.

Black Ops 6 Beta receives several small patches today (September 4)

A minor update was deployed this morning focusing on these issues:

Increased footstep prioritization in sound mix playback.

Increased enemy sliding audio.

Reduced the impact sound when taking damage.

UI

Improved stability during the After Action Report.

Stability

Improved server-side stability during matches.

Furthermore, Call of Duty developers have also acknowledged another major issue today. On their official X handle, they have stated:

"We are aware of and investigating an issue that sometimes prevents the “Eliminations with the Recon Perk Specialty-equipped” Daily Challenge from not tracking properly."

Previously, Black Ops 6 Beta had faced several problems during the launch. From the Squish operator skin not unlocking to players who received the Early Access seeing that they need to pre-order/pre-purchase the game, there were several issues that CoD developers have also resolved.

We can also expect that Treyarch will fix the current issues as soon as possible before the Black Ops 6 Open Beta arrives for everyone.

