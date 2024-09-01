Black Ops 6 Beta Packet Burst error: Possible fixes and reasons

Many players are in dire straits as the Black Ops 6 Beta Packet Burst error has afflicted the brand-new Call of Duty title. COD games are notorious for their constant Packet Burst issues, and Black Ops 6 Beta is no different. Packet Burst is a common network problem where disruption in the flow of data between the server and the client causes massive problems while playing the game.

That said, this article will provide players with a list of solutions that they can implement to potentially bypass this problem.

Possible fixes and reasons for Black Ops 6 Beta Packet Burst error

Reasons

The Black Ops 6 Beta Packet Burst error is believed to be caused by disruptions in a player's network settings. It can either be traced to problems associated with a player's ISP (internet service provider), or to in-game settings that might cause a similar effect.

Fixes

Here's a detailed list of solutions you can implement to bypass this error:

1) Change your On-Demand Texture Streaming settings

Ever since the On-Demand Texture Streaming settings were turned on permanently in Call of Duty, the reports of the Packet Burst issue have significantly increased. You can try out these settings in your game to hopefully minimize the Black Ops 6 Beta Packet Burst error:

Set On-Demand Texture Streaming settings to Minimal.

Set the requirement for Allocated Texture Cache Size to 16 units.

Turn Download Limits 'On.'

Set the Daily Download Limit to 1 GB.

Changing on-demand streaming settings (Image via Activision)

2) Check your internet connection

A simple yet effective fix for this issue is to ensure that your internet connection is functional and provides with you a consistent stream of data. If you have disruptive internet, it is a recipe for disaster for any online multiplayer game that you might want to play, including COD BO6 Beta.

3) Use an ethernet cable

Following up on the internet connectivity issue, if you play Black Ops 6 on your console or PC using Wi-Fi, we urge you to swap to a LAN connection using an ethernet cable.

Wireless internet connectivity is known to cause lag spikes and frequent packet-loss issues. It is a core reason for the repetitive occurrences of the Black Ops 6 Beta Packet Burst error. A simple solution to fix this problem is to just connect a good-quality ethernet cable from your router to your computer or console.

That's all there is to know about fixing the Black Ops 6 Beta Packet Burst error.

