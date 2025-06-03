Call of Duty accidentally adds a new feature in Warzone and Black Ops 6, then removes it

Call of Duty had another fumble and accidentally added a feature to Warzone and Black Ops 6 in Season 4 that wasn't supposed to be in the game. The feature that COD claims was an error was the promotion of store bundles within the Loadout menus. The developers admitted their mistake, and the new feature has been removed from the games, as of this writing.
Call of Duty admits that promotional bundles in Warzone and Black Ops 6 were a mistake
Call of Duty admits that the promotional store bundles in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Loadout menus were a "UI feature test" and were unfortunately pushed along with the Season 4 update due to an error. Since it wasn't an intended feature, Call of Duty has removed it from the games, and the ads should no longer be bothering players when they set up their loadouts.
For those unaware, after the Season 4 update, players noticed that their Loadout menus now had a dedicated slot for ads, which would advertise the store bundles. The bundles that were advertised contained Weapon Blueprints for the gun a user was trying to build a loadout for.
Needless to say, fans didn't take it so well and bashed the developers for going all in on monetising when the games themselves were unplayable after the Season 4 update. Although it seemed intentional at the time, COD has admitted that it was a mistake on their end.
To make up for it, an update was pushed via COD HQ recently, which has disabled the feature completely.
