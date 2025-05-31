How to complete the Overlook Secret Room Easter egg in Verdansk: Warzone guide

The Overlook Secret Room Easter egg in Verdansk can be a bit challenging to complete in Warzone. The Easter egg itself is pretty straightforward, and it can be completed in any game mode. All you need to do is find three pool balls and three keycards, after which you get access to the Secret Room. So, what makes it so challenging?

The pool balls and the keycards spawn randomly inside the Overlook; hence, finding them can be a bit of a chore. There is no guarantee that these items will spawn in any specific location. Furthermore, if enemies pick it up, you'll have to eliminate them to collect it.

With the basics of it out of the way, let's take a look at the Overlook Secret Room Easter egg in Verdansk and how you can complete it in Warzone.

Guide to completing Overlook Secret Room Easter egg in Verdansk in Warzone

To complete the Overlook Secret Room Easter egg in Verdansk Warzone, follow these steps:

First, spawn into Verdansk. You can pick any mode of your choice, i.e., BR Casuals, Plunder, and core BR playlist.

Once spawned in, head over to the new Overlook POI. It is an under-construction skyscraper right in the heart of Downtown.

Head inside and start looking for pool balls and keycards. These pool balls will have a single digit mentioned on them. Interact with them to loot them.

Once found, navigate to the top of the skyscraper to the penthouse. There, you will find a pool table.

Next to the bar table near the pool table, you will see some pool balls and cue sticks stacked on the wall.

Interact with it to place your pool balls.

Once all balls are placed, you'll see that the balls are forming a six-digit number. There will be two digits per line. Note it down.

Now, head down the stairs to the floor below the penthouse, and you will find a locked door to the west.

Enter the digits in the order they appeared on the wall, and the door will open.

Finding the code to complete the Overlook Secret Room Easter egg in Verdansk in Warzone (Image via Activision || @Geeky Pastimes on YouTube)

That is it. The Easter egg is now complete. What about the keycards you had to loot? Inside this room, you'll find three orange boxes which can be opened only with the keycards, and these boxes contain some high-tier loot such as the Hand Cannon Killstreak, which should not be missed.

You can also complete this Easter egg with just two balls. If you are struggling to find the third pool ball, you can manually enter digits from zero to nine in the keypad for the number you are missing.

For instance, based on the balls found, the code you end up with is 854 x 21, where "x" is the missing digit. You can now get over to the keypad and try inputting all the digits between zero and nine in place of "x," and one of them will unlock the room for you.

Exploring the rewards for completing the Overlook Secret Room Easter egg in Verdansk (Image via Activision || @Geeky Pastimes on YouTube)

As for the rewards, unfortunately, there aren't any permanent unlocks yet. That doesn't mean the Easter egg isn't worth completing. Among other high-tier loot, expect to find the following:

Hand Cannon Killstreak

Specialist Perk Packages (inside orange box)

Advanced UAV (inside orange box)

Loadout Drop marker (inside orange box)

Self-Revive Kits

Gas Mask

The Overlook Secret Room Easter egg in Verdansk is not a challenging task per se. What makes it difficult are the random spawn locations of all the important items inside the Overlook POI, which is quite big.

That covers everything you need to know to complete the Overlook Secret Room Easter egg in Verdansk.

