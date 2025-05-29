All Verdansk map changes in Warzone Season 4

The only major map change in Verdansk in Warzone Season 4 is the addition of The Overlook. It's a giant monolithic building constructed where the SKN Comm tower used to stand tall. The Overlook consists of numerous small and large areas in its interior as well as exterior, making it a vast complex and an engaging new POI.

This article will break down the entirety of The Overlook in Verdansk as it arrives in Warzone Season 4 on May 29, 2025.

Warzone Season 4 all map changes in Verdansk

The Overlook is situated in Downtown. Verdansk's Warzone Season 4 lore suggests that the old buildings, such as the SKN Comm tower and the Burger Town joint, have been demolished to construct this behemoth of a building. It's almost twice the size of the SKN Comm tower and has many points of entry.

Warzone's The Overlook (Image via Activision)

Burger Town fans, however, need not be discouraged as the fast food restaurant has been relocated to the outside of The Overlook and still exists, just in a different building than before. Here are more details about the new point of interest in Verdansk.

The Overlook and its perimeter

The Overlook is surrounded by two massive cranes. The giant monolith has multiple entry points, and if you parachute down to its grounds, you'd be able to see its roughly diamond-shaped interior design from within. The new Burger Town restaurant sits on the outside by one of The Overlook's outer walls.

The perimeter is still overlooking construction. Security checkpoints appear rather easy to break through, and there are even some ramps to allow your vehicles an explosive entrance into the area of the building in Warzone Season 4.

The Overlook is surrounded by other notable entities such as the Post Office, the Museum/Art Gallery, and the Rothwynn Donna building. Ziplines also allow you access to these places in the following directions:

South: Post Office rooftop to Skydeck.

Post Office rooftop to Skydeck. West: Rothwynn Donna building rooftop to Skydeck.

Rothwynn Donna building rooftop to Skydeck. Northeast: Art Gallery/Museum rooftop to Skydeck.

Art Gallery/Museum rooftop to Skydeck. East: City Hall dome rooftop to Skydeck.

These ziplines allow fast travel and are located in different areas within The Overlook.

Cranes and Grounds

Cranes in Warzone Season 4 (Image via Activision)

The grounds of The Overlook feature extensive construction sites. Canopies, unfinished fencing, and barriers surround much of the ground below the building. Burger Town and a Sushi Bar also provide you with an interesting space to interact with the opponents, and there's plenty of cover in the restaurants.

Around the building, the Cranes in the North and South provide several masts to land on. You can also use the Vertical Ascenders to scale the length of the cranes to jump straight into the building.

More interestingly, you can operate the cranes to move them around and use them to your team's advantage in Warzone Season 4.

The Overlook Interior

The interior of The Overlook (Image via Activision)

The new building in Warzone Season 4 has a vast interior region with a large lobby, staircases, plantings, forecourts, and more. There are also shuttered entrances to the north, east, south, and west, which all lead to the central lobby.

The main entrance may be shuttered, and this will force you to find alternative entry points into The Overlook to get to the lobby. The interior also has a coffee shop, a mezzanine office, stairs, and 18-storey elevator ascenders that may just trigger vertigo for some.

Skydeck

The Overlook in Warzone Season 4 also comes with an impressive skydeck, which is somewhere in the mid-way point of the large building. This area comes with a five-floor interior and exterior region. You can access a large Atrium and find plenty of cover as well as an area to take your fights to the next level.

The Skydeck here has also been dubbed the "Cyclops Tower" owing to the large rectangular opening which can be used to fly helicopters right through, as long as you don't crash them. This area can also give you a chance to get to the upper floors of the building easily.

Penthouse, Rooftop, and a secret room

Penthouse fights in The Overlook can be thrilling (Image via Activision)

Finally, the upper floors consist of a penthouse with a beautiful bedroom, play area, a kitchen, and much more. You can go upward from the skydeck to get to the rooftop, which is still under construction. This means very little safety as you ascend upward with exterior stairs giving you access to the top.

Toward the top on the inside, you can explore about five floors, which include a security and server room and the two-floor penthouse. Finally, the official Call of Duty blog for Warzone Season 4 mentions a secret room that has been redacted from the text to be revealed later on in the season.

These were all the major map changes you should look out for in Verdansk in Warzone Season 4, releasing on May 29, 2025.

