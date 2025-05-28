Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 countdown: Start time for all regions

The countdown to Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 is on, with the update set to go live on May 29, 2025, at 9 am PT. Like previous seasonal updates, this one also promises major content additions to keep players engaged across all modes: Multiplayer, Zombies, and battle royale.

Multiplayer will introduce new maps, game modes, a Scorestreak, and more. Zombies will see the return of the fan-favorite Grief mode, the reintroduction of an Ammo Mod, and three new GobbleGums. Meanwhile, Warzone will add a new POI named Overlook to Verdansk, multiple LTMs, and much more.

These are just a few glimpses of what Season 4 has in store. This article also provides a live countdown for Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4’s release.

Countdown for Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 update

As previously stated, Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 will go live on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 9 am PT.

The update will launch simultaneously worldwide, and the countdown timer below will help you track the remaining time. Stay ready to jump into the action the moment the update goes live.

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 release date and time across all regions

Check out the list below to see the release dates and times for the upcoming season across all regions:

Time zones Date and time Pacific Standard Time (PDT) May 29, 2025, at 9 AM Mountain Standard Time (MDT) May 29, 2025, at 10 AM Central Standard Time (CDT) May 29, 2025, at 11 AM Eastern Standard Time (EDT) May 29, 2025, at 12 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) May 29, 2025, at 4 PM Central European Summer Time (CEST) May 29, 2025, at 6 PM Eastern European Summer Time (EEST) May 29, 2025, at 7 PM Moscow Standard Time (MSK) May 29, 2025, at 7 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) May 29, 2025, at 9:30 PM China Standard Time (CST) May 30, 2025, at 12 AM Japan Standard Time (JST) May 30, 2025, at 1 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) May 30, 2025, at 2 AM

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 content overview

General Content (BO6 Multiplayer, BO6 Zombies, Warzone)

New weapons

LC10 (Launch) - SMG

FFAR 1 (Launch) - Assault rifle

Essex Model 07 (In-Season) - Marksman rifle

Olympia (Mid-Season) - Special Weapon

Pickaxe (Mid-Season) - Melee weapon

New attachments

G-Grip (Launch)

Stryder .22 3-Round Burst Mod (Launch)

SVD Full Auto Mod (In-Season)

TR2 CQB Auto Conversion (In-Season)

Black Ops 6 Multiplayer

New maps

Shutdown (Launch)

Fugitive (Launch)

Blitz (Launch)

Eclipse (Mid-Season)

Fringe (Mid-Season)

New modes

Team Elimination (Launch)

One in the Chamber (In-Season)

Party Ops (Mid-Season)

New scorestreak

Grim Reaper (In-Season)

Black Ops 6 Zombies

Returning mode

Grief (Launch)

New Challenge

Dark Ops Challenges (Launch)

New LTMs

Starting Room (Mid-Season)

Abomination Challenge (Mid-Season)

Returning Ammo Mod

Shatter Blast (Launch)

New GobbleGums

Explosive Flourish (Epic)

Flavor Hex (Legendary)

Rainburps (Whimsical)

New Support weapon

Grim Reaper (In-Season)

Warzone

New Verdansk POI

Overlook

New LTMs and game mode

Clash LTM (Launch)

Havoc Royale LTM (Mid-Season)

Resurgence Casual (Mid-Season)

Ranked Play: Resurgence (Mid-Season)

New gameplay features

Door Barricade Field Upgrade (Mid-Season)

Search & Destroy Contract (Mid-Season)

New Killstreaks: Hand Cannon and Care Package (Mid-Season)

Loot Master Perk (Mid-Season)

ATV Polaris Sportsman XP 1000 (Launch)

